Lacklustre Performance Is Driving Ducommun Incorporated's (NYSE:DCO) Low P/S

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.1x, Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Ducommun Performed Recently?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Ducommun's and the industry's revenue growth lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this modest revenue performance may begin to slide. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Ducommun's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Ducommun would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.3% gain to the company's revenues. Revenue has also lifted 14% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 6.2% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 11%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Ducommun is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Ducommun's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Ducommun maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

