Labour VAT raid drives 10,000 pupils out of private schools

Private Schools

Private schools lost over 10,000 pupils last month in advance of Labour’s VAT raid.

The number of students attending private schools fell by 1.7pc year-on-year in September, the equivalent of 10,540 fewer students, according to the Independent Schools Council (ISC).

The ISC, which represents 1,400 independent schools, calculated that educating these 10,000 additional pupils in the state system would cost the Department for Education £92.8m.

Julie Robinson, chief executive at the Independent Schools Council, said: “This data couldn’t be clearer – parents are already removing their children from independent schools as a result of the Government’s plans to charge parents VAT.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg and the knock-on effect on schools is significant, with many small schools already at risk of closure.

“We want to work with the Government to mitigate some of the biggest challenges of this policy, including looking at delaying the implementation of VAT, and seriously reviewing its impact on young people with special educational needs and disabilities.”

A number of private schools have already announced fee increases from January as a result of the Government’s removal of the VAT exemption.

The number of Year 7 pupils starting at independent secondary schools this September fell by 4.6pc ahead of fee increases.

The ISC found that small schools with fewer than 300 students were the hardest hit, recording a 3.2pc drop in pupils – three times the number of pupils leaving larger private schools.

Many independent schools have argued that an exodus of pupils from the sector could overwhelm state schools.

Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank in 2022 estimated that Labour’s VAT hike could lead to 3pc to 7pc of pupils withdrawn from schools. But this figure is disputed.

Labour has said its VAT plans will raise around £1.5bn to spend on raising state school standards.

But the Adam Smith Institute (ASI) in May warned parents who pull their children out of private education because of new VAT expenses could cost the UK Treasury up to £1.8bn.

Story continues

The think tank found the “unintended consequence” of the new UK government policy could cost the Treasury between £360m and £1.8bn.

Mr Marlow, director of research at the institute, at the time said: “It is not possible to exactly predict how many children will leave, how many parents will reduce their working hours and to what extent, and what kind of impact it will have on state schools. That is exactly why it’s so risky.”

The party has outlined plans to spend the money on recruiting 6,500 new teachers, 8,500 mental health specialists and 1,000 care advisors.

The Government’s own impact analysis of the policy is due to be published with the Budget on October 30.

A government spokesman said: “We want to ensure all children have the best chance in life to succeed. Ending tax breaks on private schools will help to raise the revenue needed to fund our education priorities for next year.

“We do not expect this policy to have a significant impact on the number of pupils attending private schools overall. The number of pupils in private schools has remained steady since 2000, despite around a 75pc real term increase in private school fees since that time.”