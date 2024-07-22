Labour urged to ban AI ‘paedophile manuals’ being shared online

online abuse

Labour has been urged to ban AI “paedophile manuals” that teach predators how to generate images and videos of child abuse.

The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a Cambridge-based watchdog, urged the Government to close a loophole in the law that allows paedophiles to create instructions on how to generate illegal “deepfakes” of children.

Since 2014, it has been against the law to download or possess so-called “grooming manuals”, which are shared by abusers to teach others how to target victims.

However, the IWF warned a loophole remained meaning paedophiles could use online forums to train others to create AI child sexual abuse images.

Dan Sexton, chief technology officer at the IWF, said there was a “very experienced” technical community among abusers who are “training, helping and skilling up others”.

“It is possible now to share a guide and all the open source tools openly, and it is only illegal once you have created an image,” he said, calling for “prompt action from the new government”.

The IWF, which helps block child abuse images from the web, identified 3,512 illegal child abuse images generated by AI in a “snapshot” study of a dark web forum in March and April this year. That was an increase on the 2,978 images uncovered in a September survey.

The number of “category A” images - the most serious that depict rape, torture or bestiality - had risen from 22pc to 32pc in the latest study.

Using the latest AI tools, people can generate images, which can be highly photorealistic, using only text prompts.

Dan Sexton, chief technology officer at the IWF, said: “The realism has improved. We know it’s synthetic, but it looks real enough to pass as a real child.”

The IWF added that it should be made an offence for someone to use personal data to create AI models that can generate abuse images, while AI chatbots should be banned from initiating sexual communications with children.

It also called for a block on so-called “nudifying” apps which can take pictures of people and “remove” their clothing without consent.

Criminals have been taking AI software, which is often freely available to download online, and modifying it by “training” the technology with images of abuse.

Mr Sexton added the IWF had now seen “clear evidence” that abuse imagery was being created using an AI tool known as Stable Diffusion, which was initially developed by British start-up Stability AI.

He said: “The evidence is very clear. The foundation models that are being referenced - it has been early versions of Stable Diffusion.”

While Stability AI helped develop the image generation technology, it has since made some of its technology freely available to download and modify.

The company has previously said: “Stability AI is committed to preventing the misuse of AI and prohibit the use of our image models and services for unlawful activity, including attempts to edit or create CSAM.”

The IWF also warned against plans being considered by OpenAI, the Silicon Valley business behind ChatGPT, to “responsibly” allow its technology to be used to create adult images.

Mr Sexton said there were “obvious concerns” such tools could be misused.

A government spokesman said: “We welcome the Internet Watch Foundation report and will carefully consider their recommendations.

“We are committed to further measures to keep children safe online and go after those that would cause harm, including where AI is used to do so.”

Some in Whitehall had expected Labour to reveal plans for an AI Bill, which would have included new safety measures. However, this was absent from last week’s King’s Speech.

An OpenAI spokesman said: “We have strong safeguards to prevent deepfakes or the creation or spreading of material harmful to children.”

Stability AI was contacted for comment.