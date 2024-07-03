Labour told to encourage landlords to buy more homes as rents hit record high

Houses with to let signs

The average monthly rent being asked outside London has hit a record high of £1,316, according to property website Rightmove.

The new record across Britain excluding the capital means that average advertised rents outside London are around 7pc higher than a year earlier, according to the analysis over May.

In London, the average advertised rent is £2,652 per month, which is 4pc higher than a year earlier, the website said.

Rightmove said the next government should accelerate housebuilding and incentivise landlords to invest in more homes for tenants, “to improve the supply and demand imbalance in the rental market and stabilise yearly rent growth”.

Both Labour and the Tories have vowed to reform the rental market, in addition to pledges to accelerate housebuilding.

The Renters Reform Bill proposed by Michael Gove, the former housing secretary, was shelved last month when Parliament was dissolved ahead of the election.

The bill was paused amid pressure from landlord MPs and the Government vowed not to ban so-called “no-fault evictions” until the courts were reformed.

The Conservatives’ manifesto pledges to “deliver the court reforms necessary to fully abolish Section 21 and strengthen other grounds for landlords to evict private tenants guilty of anti-social behaviour”.

Labour has said it will “immediately abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions”. It also said it wants to “prevent private renters being exploited and discriminated against, empower them to challenge unreasonable rent increases and take steps to decisively raise standards”.

Rightmove said the pace of growth in rental prices has eased from its peak of 12pc two years ago but remained significantly higher than the “more normal” level of around 2pc per year seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

It added that an improvement in the balance between supply and demand in London has contributed to a slowing of rental price growth. By contrast, Scotland is currently the hardest hit by supply and demand imbalances, Rightmove said.

Tim Bannister, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “We’ve been talking about the imbalance between supply and demand in the rental market for a long time now so it’s easy to forget that there was a time before the pandemic where rental price growth was more stable.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Propertymark has long argued that the private rental sector needs more houses to stabilise rental prices but there is a myriad of other factors that can contribute towards making the market more attractive for both investors and tenants.

“With a general election coming this week Propertymark would like to see the next government reform the tax system so that more investors can be persuaded to invest in the private rental sector and lower rents for tenants in the long term.

“Whilst we support a greater supply of houses, there has to be a sensible deliverable programme mindful of protecting the green belt wherever possible.”