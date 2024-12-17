Labour denies 3.8 million Waspi women compensation

Labour has backtracked on its promises to support the Waspi women by denying them compensation over changes to the state pension.
Liz Kendall, the Work and Pensions Secretary, was accused of hypocrisy after she told MPs that there would be no payouts for the nearly four million women because the Government had given them ample warning of the rise in pension age.
When in opposition, Ms Kendall said she supported the group’s campaign and vowed to “identify and deliver a fair solution”. Sir Keir Starmer, as Labour leader, signed a pledge in 2022 that called for “fair and fast compensation” for Waspi women.
The Waspi – Women Against State Pension Inequality – campaign claims 3.8 million women born in the 1950s were not made aware of the age change, throwing their retirement plans into chaos.
Labour’s 2019 manifesto also promised compensation for the affected women. However, the party rejected calls from the parliamentary ombudsman to pay victims up to £2,950 each because they had failed to communicate the reforms properly, at a cost of £10.5 billion. The government was advised to do so in March.
Angela Madden, who chairs the campaign, said: “This is a bizarre and totally unjustified move, which will leave everyone asking what the point of an ombudsman is if ministers can simply ignore their decisions.”
Helen Whately, the shadow work and pensions secretary, added: “It’s no surprise that Labour have broken the promises they made to Waspi women in opposition. Yet again, they said one thing to get elected and are now doing another.
“They shouldn’t expect to get away with this hypocrisy. Instead of trying to blame their decisions on everyone else, for once they should own the choice that they’ve made.”
The state pension age was 60 for women and 65 for men from 1948 to 2010. A 1995 law change ruled that the female cap would increase to 65 between 2010 and 2020.
The Waspi activists say the change was not sufficiently publicised, causing many women to retire earlier than they should have done and lose thousands of pounds from their expected pension.
Announcing the U-turn in the Commons, Ms Kendall said she was rejecting the ombudsman’s recommendation on the basis that most women affected knew that the age was changing.
“We cannot accept that in the great majority of cases, sending a letter earlier would have affected whether women knew their state pension age was rising,” she said.
“The Government does not believe paying a flat rate to all women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be a fair or proportionate use of taxpayers’s money. Not least when the previous government failed to set aside a single penny for any compensation scheme and when they left us a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.”
“We cannot accept that in the great majority of cases, sending a letter earlier would have affected whether women knew their state pension age was rising,” she said.
“The Government does not believe paying a flat rate to all women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be a fair or proportionate use of taxpayers’s money. Not least when the previous government failed to set aside a single penny for any compensation scheme and when they left us a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.”
As a backbench MP in 2019, Ms Kendall posted a series of photographs of herself supporting the Waspi campaign. In one, she holds a placard that reads: “I will work with Waspi to identify and deliver a fair solution for all women affected.”
She commented at the time: “Waspi is a campaign group representative of 3.8 million women born in the 1950s who have been adversely affected by the mismanagement of increases to their state pension age… This injustice can’t go on.”
Labour’s 2019 manifesto under Jeremy Corbyn – on which Ms Kendall was elected – offered Waspi women up to £31,300 in compensation at a cost of £58 billion.
In 2022, Sir Keir was photographed with a Waspi pledge sign reading: “I support fair and fast compensation for 1950s women.”
Labour MPs lined up to criticise the decision in the Commons on Tuesday. Brian Leishman, the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, said: “I’m appalled at this announcement and I have campaigned with Waspi women – as have many parliamentary colleagues – and this is an incredible let-down.”
Gareth Snell, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, described it as a “sad moment” and asked Ms Kendall: “If we find ourselves, in the future, in a much better economic state, will she consider re-addressing this issue and seeing what compensation might be available for those women that were affected?”
Steve Darling, the Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay, said the decision was “nothing more than a betrayal of Waspi women”, adding: “Throughout the United Kingdom, there will be millions of women who are shocked and horrified by this decision by the Government. The fact that they have inherited an awful state of our economy is no excuse.”
Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite union, said: “The Government’s decision not to compensate the Waspi women despite the ombudsmen’s recommendations is a disgrace. Ministers are making the wrong choices – they need to turn back now, because voters will not forgive them.”
Caroline Abrahams, the charity director of Age UK, said: “Everyone understands that the public finances are under acute pressure, but the Government should not rub salt in the wounds of those impacted by suggesting there is no case for compensation.
“The fact that many of the women affected will also be coping with the loss of their winter fuel payment this year will intensify their sense of injustice.”