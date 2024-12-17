Labour denies 3.8 million Waspi women compensation

Women born in the 1950s claim they lost thousands of pounds because of changes to the state pension age - Leon Neal

Labour has backtracked on its promises to support the Waspi women by denying them compensation over changes to the state pension.

Liz Kendall, the Work and Pensions Secretary, was accused of hypocrisy after she told MPs that there would be no payouts for the nearly four million women because the Government had given them ample warning of the rise in pension age.

When in opposition, Ms Kendall said she supported the group’s campaign and vowed to “identify and deliver a fair solution”. Sir Keir Starmer, as Labour leader, signed a pledge in 2022 that called for “fair and fast compensation” for Waspi women.

The Waspi – Women Against State Pension Inequality – campaign claims 3.8 million women born in the 1950s were not made aware of the age change, throwing their retirement plans into chaos.

Labour’s 2019 manifesto also promised compensation for the affected women. However, the party rejected calls from the parliamentary ombudsman to pay victims up to £2,950 each because they had failed to communicate the reforms properly, at a cost of £10.5 billion. The government was advised to do so in March.

Angela Madden, who chairs the campaign, said: “This is a bizarre and totally unjustified move, which will leave everyone asking what the point of an ombudsman is if ministers can simply ignore their decisions.”

Helen Whately, the shadow work and pensions secretary, added: “It’s no surprise that Labour have broken the promises they made to Waspi women in opposition. Yet again, they said one thing to get elected and are now doing another.

“They shouldn’t expect to get away with this hypocrisy. Instead of trying to blame their decisions on everyone else, for once they should own the choice that they’ve made.”

The state pension age was 60 for women and 65 for men from 1948 to 2010. A 1995 law change ruled that the female cap would increase to 65 between 2010 and 2020.

The Waspi activists say the change was not sufficiently publicised, causing many women to retire earlier than they should have done and lose thousands of pounds from their expected pension.

Announcing the U-turn in the Commons, Ms Kendall said she was rejecting the ombudsman’s recommendation on the basis that most women affected knew that the age was changing.

“We cannot accept that in the great majority of cases, sending a letter earlier would have affected whether women knew their state pension age was rising,” she said.

“The Government does not believe paying a flat rate to all women at a cost of up to £10.5 billion would be a fair or proportionate use of taxpayers’s money. Not least when the previous government failed to set aside a single penny for any compensation scheme and when they left us a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.”

