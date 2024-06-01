Labour risks union revolt over private school tax raid job losses

Daniel Kebede, General Secretary of the NEU says members' existing employment terms will be 'robustly defended' - James Manning/PA Wire

Labour is risks triggering a revolt from teaching unions if it goes ahead with a tax raid on private schools, The Telegraph can reveal.

One union boss warned Sir Keir Starmer to “think through the consequences” for state schools, and another did not rule out strike action amid fears hundreds of private school teachers could be made redundant if the levy is introduced.

Labour claims it will raise £1.7bn by charging 20pc VAT on school fees, but this assumes as few as 3pc of parents will pull their children out of private school.

A survey published this week found as many as 42pc of pupils – 224,000 – could be forced out of private schools and one headteacher told The Telegraph this week that more than half of his staff are at risk of losing their jobs.

Daniel Kebede, the general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), which represents 32,000 members in private schools, said he would “robustly defend” them against any redundancies or changes to salaries and benefits.

He said: “Whatever changes may or may not happen in relation to charitable status, the NEU will robustly defend the terms and conditions of those working in independent schools.”

Mr Kebede did not rule out strike action, only promising that the union would “strive to ensure any disruption to students’ education is minimised”.

NEU members last week began strike action at one leading independent school. Teaching was disrupted last week at James Allen’s Girls’ School where staff took to the picket line over “low pay awards” and pension contributions. There are further strikes planned for next month.

Mr Kebede said: “The NEU has also made it clear that we will challenge any schools in the independent sector using Labour’s policy to try and take teachers out of the Teachers’ Pension Scheme. Pensions are deferred earnings, and we will robustly defend our members’ terms and conditions.”

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said he was concerned that Labour had not properly considered how the policy will impact state schools.

He said: “If Labour seeks to enact it, they are going to have to think through the consequences. We’ve already got a teacher supply crisis in the state sector, we’ve got serious underfunding and underinvestment and deleted capacity in relation to support services for children and young people and that will have to be addressed.

“You can’t expect to deliver in the context of higher demand and increased need on the part of children and young people without the resources being in place in the first instance.

“It’s clear that is something that a government with its policy pledge will have to consider very, very carefully and that would be a concern to us and our members in the state sector.”

He added: “I’m not here as a cheerleader for Labour, I’m here to represent the interests of my members to any incoming government.”

Meanwhile Emma Thompson, partner and head of employment at law firm Thackray Williams, said job losses at private schools were “inevitable”.

Ms Thompson, who advises a number of independent schools, said her clients were already looking at redundancy plans as schools deal with falling pupil numbers.

She said: “We haven’t had the VAT pass but I’ve got schools who are already restructuring because pupil numbers are already dropping, we’ve already seen a school close, parents are voting with their feet and everybody is anticipating a Labour government.

“The numbers have already dropped, they dropped last year, they dropped again this year so schools are having to take action regardless of where the policy is at the moment because they are already feeling that financial pinch.

“They are looking to do other things before affecting teachers’ salaries. Class sizes are getting bigger, there is definitely less investment in extra-curricular activities, I know there are less scholarships, heads are standing up saying ‘our scholarships used to be 30pc or 40pc, we are dropping them right down to 10pc or 20pc’. They are looking to do everything else they can to mitigate what is happening to teaching staff but [job losses] are the inevitable.”

The lawyer said schools would not find it “simple” to make staff redundant as unions will “come out fighting”.

“Legally it’s just not that simple and they [private schools] don’t tend to go through the process very often so they are pretty green when it comes to changing terms and conditions of employment and redundancy.”

Schools cannot change teachers’ pay and benefits without consulting with them and their union first in an attempt to reach an agreement.

They can also not force teachers to accept new terms and know any redundancies come with the risk unions will file unfair dismissal claims which could prove costly.