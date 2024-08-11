Labour review of rail projects endangers vital HS2 tunnel

HS2 has told The Telegraph it cannot afford further delays on the proposed tunnel, which is still awaiting sign-off from the Government - Leon Neal/Getty Images

A Labour review of rail infrastructure projects is posing a threat to vital tunnelling work required to finish HS2.

Bosses behind the high speed rail project have warned that ministers are holding up construction on a 4.5 mile tunnel planned to run into London Euston Station.

It comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves said last month that the Department for Transport would carry out a review of all rail infrastructure work, as she seeks money-saving measures to plug a £22bn gap in the public finances.

However, HS2 has told The Telegraph it cannot afford further delays on the proposed tunnel, which is still awaiting sign-off from the Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it has already spent £20m to install two drilling machines at the tunnel site, which are currently being assembled underground in west London.

An HS2 spokesman said: “We need to get tunnelling by next year if we’re going to avoid increased costs and complexity, but we can’t start until the budget is in place and we get the go-ahead from the Government.

“You can’t leave such complex equipment underground for an extended period. It would be like putting a car in the garage and not starting it for a year. We need to get the machines running as soon as we can so that they’re not deteriorating and won’t require maintenance.”

Click here to view this content.

The two machines, the last of 10 used on HS2, weigh 1,700 tonnes apiece and are 190 metres long.

They were manufactured by tunnel-boring specialist Herrenknecht in the Black Forest and were delivered last month.

The Department for Transport has confirmed that HS2 and the tunnel into Euston are part of the Government’s infrastructure review, though it hasn’t said when it expects to announce its findings.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “The Government is working at pace to review the position it has inherited on HS2, including options for Euston. We will set out a clear plan in due course.”

Questions over whether HS2 will run into Euston have been ongoing ever since Labour came to power.

Story continues

A Labour source suggested that taking the line through to central London remains the preferred option, but has refused to say when the tunnel’s approval could be announced.

Tunnelling through to Euston is expected to take up to 18 months, and if completed, the station will succeed Old Oak Common as the HS2 terminus.

Plans for Euston currently envisage a six-platform HS2 facility, down from the 10 platforms originally expected.