Labour’s public sector pension tax break risks wave of legal action

Starmer

Labour risks triggering a wave of legal action if it goes ahead with plans to shield top public sector workers from a pension tax raid, the retirement industry has warned.

Proposals to shield senior civil servants, doctors and teachers are likely to spark legal challenges from private sector employees who feel unfairly discriminated against, experts said.

Labour is planning to reimpose the maximum cap on the amount that can be saved into pensions tax free, above which savings are taxed at rates of up to 55pc.

This cap, known as the “lifetime allowance”, was scrapped by Jeremy Hunt after public sector workers such as senior doctors quit the NHS early to avoid saving so much they triggered large tax bills.

The party has said it is drawing up plans to reintroduce the cap “in a way that ensures we retain public sector leaders”, as well as senior NHS doctors, after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to bring it back.

Critics have said the plan would be unfair to those in the private sector and reward public sector workers already in receipt of some of the most generous retirement benefits.

Joe Dabrowski, of the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, a trade body, said: “Applying the lifetime allowance in different ways could introduce elements of unfairness that would be challenged in the courts.

“It may be too difficult to apply the cap depending on what type of work an individual does,” he said. “If you are in the public sector, would you be exempted only if you stayed in it forever? The reality is people move jobs – what do you do then?

“The tax system is highly complicated as it stands and adding more complexity is unlikely to be helpful.”

Jon Greer, of the wealth manager Quilter, said Labour’s approach could wedge a divide between private and public sector workers.

He said: “The tax system should treat everyone equally, and from experience, the moment you make exemptions, complexity increases exponentially.

“If you allow exemptions for certain sectors, the implication suggests a valuation of wealth by supposed virtue based on your profession, which is fraught with ethical and practical complications.

Story continues

“This approach risks demonising wealth accumulation in some areas while sanctifying it in others, without a clear rationale beyond the immediate need to retain certain professionals.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt scrapped the £1.073m lifetime allowance cap in the spring Budget last year following pressure from doctors and other high earners in the public sector.

Immediately after the Budget, Labour pledged to reinstate the cap but said doctors would still be protected to avoid an exodus from the NHS.

Labour has not confirmed whether it would reintroduce the lifetime allowance at its previous level of £1.073m. When the rule was first introduced in 2006, the allowance was £1.5m. It was raised to £1.8m in 2010, cut to £1.5m, then down to £1.25m and eventually to £1m in 2016. It rose with inflation until 2021 when it was frozen by Rishi Sunak, who was then chancellor.

The reintroduction of the lifetime allowance could affect around 250,000 people, according to analysis by consultancy LCP.

A Labour spokesman said: “Labour is committed to reintroducing a lifetime allowance in a fair and reasonable way and is conscious of the need to retain senior NHS doctors and other public service leaders after 14 years of Tory chaos has left public services on their knees.

“We are looking at different options for how to do this in a fair way through our ongoing manifesto development work and will have more to say in due course.”

Recommended

Revealed: the top mandarins who could benefit from Labour’s pension tax break

Read more