How to Labour-proof your finances at the eleventh hour

In less than 24 hours, we will know who is going to be hit the hardest in Rachel Reeves’ “painful” Budget.
While it’s key not to be rash ahead of policy announcements – particularly since very little has been confirmed – there are steps you can take to Labour-proof your finances at the eleventh hour.
Here, Telegraph Money delves into five shielding techniques that should be on your radar before the Chancellor starts speaking on Wednesday.
Top up your pension
Currently, most people can pay the lower of £60,000 or their full salary into their retirement pot every year while still benefiting from pension tax relief.
Pension tax relief is when HMRC essentially “repays” the income tax you would have paid on the money you deposit into a pension, paying it directly into your pot.
The Chancellor is expected to target retirees in her inaugural Budget on Wednesday, potentially lowering the tax benefits.
As a result, savers have been maxing out their pension contributions in recent months – if you have a self-invested personal pension (Sipp), this is one move you could make.
Any investment returns you make or income you earn in your pension is shielded from the taxman – an added benefit considering it is looking increasingly likely that capital gains tax will be caught up in the crosshairs of Labour’s tax raises.
In addition, pensions are currently considered to be outside of a person’s estate for inheritance tax purposes, which could be beneficial if death tax allowances and rates are targeted in the Budget.
If you can afford to contribute more to your workplace pension, some employers will match the percentage you put in, or go up to a certain threshold. So, you could arrange to increase your contributions now to make the most of extra pension benefits before any changes come into force.
Predicted changes to National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for employers could deter businesses from upping their pension offerings in the future. So, if for example your company will match your pension contribution up to 8pc and you can afford to do so, it might be worth attempting to lock this in while the offer is still available.
Make use of carry forward pension relief
Pension savers can claim tax relief on contributions from the previous three tax years using carry forward rules.
This lets you make use of any unused allowance and to get tax relief on pension contributions.
The allowance for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 was £40,000 per year, but it went up to £60,000 for 2023-24, and is the same this year. This means you could potentially pay up to £200,000 into a pension before April 6 2025.
However, Chris Boulet of adviser Blick Rothenberg, said the carry forward relief could be reined in by the Chancellor.
He said: “To save the Government money, the carry forward relief could be reduced to one year carry forward or removed entirely, similar to Isa allowances.
“Anyone who has not maximised their contributions should consider doing so if they are eligible.
“Getting tax relief now could take the sting away from other painful pension changes Ms Reeves may be planning.”
Be aware, you must use all of your current year’s allowance (up to £60,000) before accessing any previous years of carry forward relief.
Maximise your Isa allowance
There are a few good reasons to make sure you’ve used this year’s Isa allowance. Firstly, unlike savings or investment accounts, savings interest and returns remain tax-free as long as the money is held in Isa “wrapper”.
This will prove beneficial should there be changes to the personal savings allowance, capital gains tax and dividend tax.
What’s more, the Government could take the axe to the annual Isa allowance, which currently stands at £20,000.
Ms Reeves has previously been critical of Isas, writing in the Independent eight years ago that the system “needs overhauling” and a lifetime cap of £500,000 should be introduced.
Rumours of impending changes have caused savers to stuff their Isas with cash ahead of the Budget.
Official figures show the value of all adult Isas in the UK is £726bn, and almost £4bn was pumped into cash Isa accounts last month
Laith Khalaf, of AJ Bell, said: “Savers are dead right to make the most of their available tax shelters seeing as we’re in the middle of a dramatic rise in taxation.
“Conventional financial planning wisdom suggests individuals should have three to six months of expenditure held in cash, just in case.”
For parents who have already maximised their own £20,000 allowance, experts say contributing to a junior Isa on behalf of your child could be a shrewd move.
Children have their own £9,000 Isa allowance each year, so more of your money could be funnelled into this tax-free wrapper.
Only do this if you can afford to part with the cash as you will not have access to the funds in the future.
Junior Isas can only be accessed by your child once they turn 18.
Cut your inheritance tax bill by giving gifts
Rachel Reeves is thought to be considering a change to the headline rate of inheritance tax or tax-free exemptions.
Parents are therefore rushing to give away wealth to their children over fears of a raid.
As it stands, everyone gets a £3,000 annual allowance to gift money to their loved ones.
Not many realise this can be carried forward for one tax year – so you could give away £6,000 if your allowance was unused in the previous year.
Large gifts in excess of £3,000 can be made without incurring inheritance tax, but only currently if you survive the gift by seven years. If you die within three years, the gift will be liable to 40pc tax.
The Government may choose to tinker with the seven-year rule, but regardless of what changes may come, it makes sense to give away money sooner rather than later, before your health deteriorates.
Rob Morgan, of wealth manager Charles Stanley, said: “If you haven’t already, now could be an opportune time to consider the rules as they stand, who you want to benefit from your assets and whether you and your family might be affected.”
Gifting assets allows a person to lower their inheritance tax liability by bringing the value of their estate underneath the tax-free allowance, or as close to it as possible.
The Treasury collected a record £2.2bn of inheritance tax in the three months up to September, but that hasn’t stopped the Chancellor eyeing changes. Currently, the charge is 40pc on estates over £325,000, or £500,000 if they include a property given to children or grandchildren.
Plot your pension withdrawal tactics
Reports suggest that the Chancellor is considering plans to slash the tax-free pension lump sum limit to £100,000.
Currently, if you are aged 55 or over, you are entitled to take up to 25pc of your private pension as a tax-free lump sum up to a maximum of £268,275.
A dramatic lowering of the threshold could come into play as Labour has failed to rule out the potential changes.
As a result, some savers have scrambled to take their tax-free lump sum while they can.
Bestinvest said that the number of pension withdrawal requests had doubled in September this year compared to the same month in 2023.
Alice Haine, of Bestinvest, said: “One client turned 55 earlier this month and immediately requested his pension lump sum to ensure he could access the full amount he wanted before the Budget.”
So, should you take your pension tax-free lump sum now? The key thing here is not to be rash.
Changes to pension allowances will have huge ramifications on swathes of the population, so any tweaks announced in the Budget are unlikely to take effect until the next financial year at the earliest.
Experts have warned against trying to “second guess” policy changes with any hasty decisions, but it’s certainly worth considering what you want to do in the coming months.
Ensure you’re up to speed with how much you have in your pension pots ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and once policies are laid out, consider what is the best option for you.