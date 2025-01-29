Labour MPs defy Starmer in Waspi compensation row

While in opposition, Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly supported the Waspi campaign - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Sir Keir Starmer suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership to date on Tuesday as 10 Labour MPs broke rank to demand compensation for Waspi women.

The Prime Minister sparked a furious backlash from across the political spectrum last month when he refused to pay damages to millions of women affected by a change in the state pension age.

Ministers are now attempting to override the decision by voting in favour of an SNP bill which would set out a compensation scheme for women born in the 1950s who were impacted by the change in state pension age.

It presents an awkward dilemma for the Prime Minister, who took a zero-tolerance approach to the next largest rebellion he faced over the two-child benefit cap.

The Waspi – Women Against State Pension Inequality – campaign claims 3.8 million women born between 1950 and 1960 were not made adequately aware of the change in state pension age from 60 to 65.

The change was first announced in 1995 when the Conservative government introduced a timetable to equalise the age at which men and women receive the state pension, and said this would gradually be introduced between 2010 and 2020.

However, in 2011, the coalition government decided to speed up the changes, announcing the qualifying age would rise to 65 for women in 2018. In 2020, the state pension age rose to 66 for both men and women.

Waspi women have argued a lack of communication threw their retirement plans into chaos, with many forced to work past retirement age or survive on significantly less income than they had planned.

The row has created a major headache for Sir Keir, who was accused of “betraying” the campaigners after personally backing their cause in opposition.

In 2022, he signed a pledge calling for the women affected to receive “fair and fast” compensation. As recently as April, he said the group had faced a “huge injustice”.

But he backtracked on his promise last month, insisting the Government could not afford the payout.

Credit: BBC Radio Merseyside

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who previously campaigned alongside the women while shadow pensions minister, told broadcasters in December that compensation was “not the best use of taxpayers’ money”.

The decision sparked a fierce backlash from the Labour benches, with as many as 100 MPs said to be “deeply unhappy” that the payments had been denied.

Labour MPs who on Tuesday voted in favour of compensation now risk potentially losing the whip.

Brian Leishman, a newly elected Labour MP for the Scottish seat of Alloa and Grangemouth, said: “I campaigned with them [Waspi women] and I shared a platform with them. I’m not going to swap my views from being in opposition to being in government.”

Story Continues