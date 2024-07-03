What a Labour government will mean for your pension

Labour Pensions

The pensioner vote has been a key battleground in this election. One of the Conservatives’ key pledges was the introduction of the “triple lock plus” – extra tax breaks for the retired. But it is highly unlikely the policy will see the light of day, so what does Labour have in store for your retirement savings – and what can you do about it?

Labour’s lifetime allowance u-turn – and what is means for you

The lifetime allowance (LTA) was a tax charge on larger pensions. Once your pot exceeded it, you paid 55pc on additional amounts you took as a lump sum. For funds accessed in other ways, it was 25pc on top of income tax.

Most recently, it kicked in when a pot exceeded £1,073,100, although the threshold has fluctuated between a low of £1m and a high of £1.8m since its inception in 2006.

In the 2023 Budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt removed the charge from the following month and abolished it completely from April 2024. Labour immediately pledged to reintroduce it but has since shelved that plan when it became clear senior doctors and other public sector workers would likely leave the workforce as a result.

Three new pension allowances replaced the LTA when it was abolished. If Labour retains them, the maximum tax-free lump sum will be frozen at 25pc of your pension, or a maximum cash value of £268,275.

Now that there is no overall cap on how much you can save into a pension, only income tax is due beyond that. The same applies to pots you leave behind when you die and certain overseas transfers.

If Labour were to change their minds again and bring the charge back, it could affect up to 6pc of savers with pension funds approaching retirement, or around 250,000 people, according to consultancy LCP.

Experts tend to agree that any changes will take time to implement and would be unlikely to retrospectively penalise actions taken now. However, the LTA is not mentioned in Labour’s manifesto and the party could still reintroduce it.

HMRC has already confirmed the LTA’s removal is still not complete, with the legislation including a so-called “Henry VIII clause” for the job to be finished.

Until it is, some richer pension savers have been advised not to access their retirement benefits.

Could Labour take aim at pensions tax relief?

Pension savers currently receive tax relief on contributions at their marginal or highest rate of income tax. This gives everyone 20pc in relief, but higher rate taxpayers get 40pc and additional rate payers are entitled to 45pc.

In 2016, then-backbencher Rachel Reeves penned a Times column arguing for a 33pc flat rate of tax relief. According to the latest HMRC figures, around 6.5 million people could lose out under such a system.

Labour has been forced to deny this is policy and it’s no longer understood to be Ms Reeves’ view. However, the party has not conclusively ruled it out and if it were introduced, it could hit some high earners with six-figure losses over a 30-year career.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, a worker earning £100,000 and contributing 10pc of their salary into a pension would lose £700 a year. For someone paid £200,000, this rises to £2,400, while someone on £300,000 would lose £3,600.

Could the ‘pension freedoms’ be reversed?

In 2015, then-chancellor George Osborne introduced the “pension freedom” reforms. The changes dramatically increased people’s options for accessing their pension flexibly, such as offering the opportunity to withdraw an entire pot in one go or enter a drawdown facility.

Some experts believe it’s an area where Labour could seek changes.

Tom McPhail, of financial consultancy the Lang Cat, said the party could increase the minimum age for accessing your pension from 55 to 60. He also speculated that Labour could restrict your right to taking cash out before first securing a minimum amount of guaranteed long-term income.

Will Labour make a move on the tax-free lump sum?

Sir Keir Starmer provoked panic among pensioners last week after he appeared to suggest that Labour will remove the 25pc tax-free lump sum. Currently, this is the amount that people can usually draw from their pension without paying tax once they hit 55.

A spokesman was forced to clarify the remarks, calling them an “old-fashioned mistake.” He went on to say the lump sum was “a permanent feature of the tax system and Labour are not planning to change this”.

However, some experts have long been saying that Labour could move on the 25pc tax-free lump sum – and it’s something Liz Kendall, shadow work and pensions secretary, recently failed to deny.

There is no commitment to it in Labour’s manifesto. Any decrease in the amount people can take could see them hit with charges of up to 45pc, depending on their tax bracket.

Is a pension ‘death duty’ on the cards?

Inheritance tax (IHT) is currently not charged on pensions and Labour has denied that a pension death tax is “party policy”.

But experts have warned that the party will be tempted to extend the scope of IHT to pension pots if it enters office. Mr McPhail said a death tax raid on pensions was a “real risk” under Labour.

Currently, if someone dies before the age of 75, any of their unused pension is inherited tax free. For anyone who dies after this age, income tax applies at the point the beneficiary withdraws the money.

Analysis shows that families inheriting a £100,000 pension – roughly the size of the average pension pot for a 55 to 64 year old – could be stung with a £65,000 tax bill if IHT is applied.

In recent years, pensions have become a far better vehicle for dodging death duties. Many savers have filled their pensions partly as a way to limit IHT that would be due if the money was left in a bank account or Isa.

What are Labour’s plans for pension fund investments?

The party’s manifesto states that it will “act to increase investment from pension funds in UK markets”.

It’s not yet clear whether pension funds will be forced or just encouraged to switch investments to domestic assets – or the percentage of assets that might be switched.

Labour may simply decide to introduce disclosure requirements around investment in British equities rather than making investments mandatory.

However, if restrictions are placed on investments, the growth potential of pension pots could fall given how poorly London-listed companies have performed in recent years compared to American companies, for instance.

Neil Rayner, of investment platform True Potential, said that while Britain was in need of more investment from private business, plans to redirect funds’ assets based on geography “increases the risk and volatility for these portfolios, which could harm long-term results and make financial planning far more difficult for millions of people”.

Could auto-enrolment be expanded?

Labour has promised to carry out a wide-ranging “review of the pensions landscape”, which might lead to changes to minimum pension contribution rates.

Before “auto-enrolment” was introduced in 2012, many people were not saving enough for retirement and risked running out of money after they stopped working.

Now, the total minimum contribution to a workplace pension is 8pc of your salary This is made up of a 5pc contribution from the employee (you) and a 3pc contribution from the employer.

However, industry insiders believe the rates still aren’t high enough to ensure a good standard of living in retirement – and have lobbied for minimum contributions to rise. There are also calls for the self-employed to be brought into scope of the rules.

But continued cost of living pressures could make reforming auto-enrolment tricky for Labour, even if the political will is there.