‘Labour deceived young people like me’

Disappointment, deception and doom and gloom are just some of the words on young people’s lips after Labour’s first Budget in 14 years.

Soon, first-time buyers will have to cough up thousands more pounds in stamp duty due to government inaction – a blow only worsened by Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s decision to borrow more and stall the downward trajectory of interest rates.

Despite vowing to become the “party of homeownership” in opposition, Labour’s policy means 84pc of property transactions will pay at least another £2,000 in tax from next April.

Angus Hanton, co-founder of charity Intergenerational Foundation, said of Ms Reeves’s Budget: “Her decisions were stark – she chose decisively to crush the young and do anything she could to support older generations. These are desperate times for young people.”

Now, in a fresh blow post-Budget, education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, has bowed to pressure from universities. From next year, institutions will be able to raise tuition fees in line with inflation – marking the first increase to the cost of education in eight years.

Before becoming Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer promised to scrap tuition fees. But after securing the top job, he binned his pledge to prioritise NHS waiting lists instead.

Economic forecasts aren’t looking up for young people. The Office for Budget Responsibility is predicting wage growth of no more than 1pc a year until 2029.

The projections add to an already bleak picture. Real hourly pay for 20-somethings sat at £13.46 last year, 12p less than it was in 2021 – when pay peaked for young people, according to the government-sponsored Social Mobility Commission.

Following Ms Reeves’s National Insurance hike, businesses now face higher employment costs. The fear is junior jobs and apprenticeships will be the first to feel the axe swing.

Meanwhile, rents have outpaced earnings for the past three years according to property portal Zoopla. The Office for National Statistics reckons 34.2pc of people’s earnings disappeared on rent last year.

Alexander Cobb, 28, works for HS2 and lives in Berkshire. He is rushing to buy a two-bed house before the stamp duty thresholds revert back to what they were two years ago.

From April next year, first-time buyers will have to start paying stamp duty on purchases over £300,000, and home movers on purchases over £125,000. As a result, an additional 20pc of first-time buyers will become liable for the tax according to estate agency Hamptons.

Currently, first-time buyers do not have to pay any stamp duty on the first £425,000 of a house’s value, and home movers do not have to pay it on the first £250,000.

Story Continues