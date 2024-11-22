‘Labour will cripple our family business – despite us paying £11m in taxes last year’

At the Budget, the Chancellor announced a number of tax changes that sound the death knell for many family businesses across the country, undermining the Government’s growth agenda.

From Rachel Reeves’s decision to tighten inheritance tax relief on business property to increases in capital gains tax (CGT) and employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs), we’ve spoken to readers about the damaging effects the Chancellor’s reforms will have on their businesses.

Michael Brundle, 51, runs F.H. Brundle, a family-run steel stockholding business with its headquarters in Rainham, Essex, and nine sites across the UK.

Employing over 300 people and delivering more than 10,000 products nationwide, the company has been part of the British economy since its founding in 1889.

The business started 135 years ago on the site where the Barbican now stands, initially supplying horseshoes before cars took over London’s streets. Later, it expanded into packing case fittings for crates shipping goods worldwide. Over the years, it has adapted to change; surviving war, economic recessions, and even relocating for the London Olympics.

But now, Mr Brundle fears the Government’s proposed changes to Business Property Relief (BPR) could dismantle everything generations of his family have built.

Mr Brundle has been a part of F.H. Brundle for over four decades. “I started helping out during school holidays when I was eight or nine,” he recalls. After joining full-time in 1998, he worked closely with his father for 20 years until he passed away in 2017. Since then, Michael has run the company, hoping one of his three children will eventually join him in the business.

However, the recent Budget announcement has thrown the future of this family enterprise into doubt. “At first, there were no surprises,” he explains. “We were always going to face challenges like rising National Insurance costs, which have now cost us £280,000 this year alone, but when I reviewed the details of the BPR changes with our accountants, I was stunned.

“This policy is a game changer. It transforms a stable, well-run business into a huge liability for my family when I die.”

Under the proposed inheritance tax changes, Mr Brundle’s family could face a crippling tax bill. “Not only would they be grieving the loss of a managing director, husband, and father, but we’d also have to sell a couple of our eight warehouses just to pay the charge. It destabilises everything we’ve worked for,” he says.

Mr Brundle emphasises the broader implications for his employees and the economy. “I’ve worked with some of our staff for over 30 years. We’ve been through recessions, world wars and Covid together. We even had to relocate because of the London Olympics.

“But this policy puts their jobs more than ever in jeopardy because it rocks the foundations of the business. It’s short-sighted and could devastate family businesses like mine that form the backbone of the economy.”

His frustration is evident. “We paid £1m in taxes last year and consistently invest to stay competitive, even in tough times. Yet now I’m questioning whether further investment is worthwhile.

“Why should I expand when my warehouses could end up as part of my taxable estate? This policy discourages growth and innovation.

“If Labour think they’ve delivered a Budget for growth, they either don’t understand how business works or they are delusional.

“Very quickly the death of a family member could be the end of businesses that have been around for generations.”

Mr Brundle believes the reforms could lead to an influx of foreign investors buying out British family businesses. “I was born and bred in the UK. We reinvest locally and don’t take money out of the country.

“But if this goes ahead, it’s foreign investment that will swoop in and take over businesses that have been UK-owned for generations.”

Looking ahead to April 2026, when the BPR change is set to take effect, Mr Brundle is rethinking the company’s future. “I’m considering an exit strategy. I’d rather sell while the company is stable than leave my family with an unmanageable liability. It’s heartbreaking to think generations of work could end this way.”

For Mr Brundle, this isn’t just about his business — it’s about the long-term viability of family-run enterprises across the country. “We generate huge revenues for the Government. Why would you kill the geese that lay the golden eggs?”

“Family businesses are unique. They don’t just create jobs; they sustain communities. If these tax reforms go through, it will be the end of the road for many of us.”

His message to policymakers is clear: “This isn’t about avoiding taxes. It’s about protecting the next generation of jobs and ensuring that businesses like ours can continue contributing to the UK economy for decades to come.”

‘The Government is taking away the entrepreneurial spirit of business’

Richard Manning, 56, from Derbyshire, has a multi-generational family business that has been running for more than 50 years.

Richard Manning’s son, George, on the left and father, David, on the right in front of their family business, Hilton Garage - Richard Manning

Mr Manning continues to work at Hilton Garage, a used car business, along with his father, 77, and son, 28. “We have done well to expand and grow over the years. We’re now providing jobs, an income, and a living to 115 good working people.

“We have paid millions of pounds over the years to the Treasury and we were looking forward to further expansion,” he shared.

However, upon hearing the details of Rachel Reeves’s October Budget, the future now looks very uncertain.

“This has been lauded as a Budget for growth,” he says. “In fact I believe Rachel Reeves used the word 31 times in her speech.

“It just stifles. I don’t know what part of the Budget is growth apart from growth of the public sector.”

It’s not simply inheritance tax that will affect the family, what also worries Mr Manning is the Chancellor’s decision to increase National Insurance contributions (NICs) for employers.

The rate of National Insurance paid by employers will increase from 13.8pc to 15pc. Additionally, the threshold at which employers become liable to pay the tax has also fallen, from £9,100 to £5,000 per year. Both changes will take effect in April next year.

This change will mean Mr Manning will pay approximately an extra £186,000 per year. The family is also currently looking at a £4m inheritance tax bill.

Writing to his MP, Samantha Niblett, Mr Manning questioned which of the options he should take to fund the tax raid: 1. Redundancies, 2. Pay cuts or 3. Reduce staff working hours.

Mr Manning still awaits a response. It seems Samantha Niblett MP is yet to set up her office, despite winning the South Derbyshire seat in July.

As expressed by Mr Manning, if his turnover is reduced then this has a knock-on effect to his suppliers. “We have a lot of businesses who rely on us.”

Mr Manning highlights the similar position they’re in to farmers when it comes to inheritance tax. “There are a lot of businesses that are highly dependent on having capital tied up in the business.

“If you’ve got a lot of money tied up in your stock and you’ve got to sell a third of that to pay for the inheritance tax or you’ve got to borrow a lot of money to pay it, your business is going to struggle to grow.

“There’s a lot of spotlight on farmers and not on business owners,” remarks Mr Manning.

While he absolutely believes the coverage on farmers is justified, Mr Manning also argues the case for family and smaller businesses. “We’re the backbone of the country – there’s tens of thousands of us.

“We’re the ones creating all the wealth… we don’t mind paying our fair share but, for farmers and business owners, we all think that’s what we have been doing for many years.”

Mr Manning’s outlook now appears very bleak. “We’ve put a lot of effort, hard work, love, stress, strife into this business and it gets to the stage now when you think, well, is it all worth it?”

“The Government is taking away the entrepreneurial spirit of business. We’re just losing that appetite to grow, expand, thrive and try because of what they’re doing to us. It’s not just the taxes they’re imposing, it’s the underlying feeling of why should we bother?”

‘My son and I sat down after the Budget and said “What is the point?”’

David Jones*, 73, has spent four decades building a business from the ground up. From humble beginnings, he created a thriving company, now valued at £10m, specialising in designing and producing exhibition stands.

Eight years ago, his son joined the business, starting at the bottom and quickly proving he had what it took to lead. Today, at 34, his son runs the company, though Mr Jones still works alongside him.

However, the future of their hard-earned success hangs in the balance after Rachel Reeves’s announcement that, from April 2026, Business Property Relief (BPR) will be capped at £1m, meaning inheritance tax (IHT) on the excess will be charged at 20pc.

Mr Jones says: “My son and I sat down after the budget and said ‘what is the point?’

“We can drive the business further forward but all I’m doing is making myself a bigger noose to tie around my neck.

“Unfortunately when I go, which given I am 73, could be in the next couple of years, all of a sudden my son will face a £2m bill just to keep the business afloat.”

Unlike farmers, Mr Jones points out that they don’t have assets they can sell to cover the tax.

“We can’t just sell a few fields. It’s not that simple,” he says.

“This new BPR cap makes it impossible to invest in growth for the next decade.

“Why make the business bigger if it only increases the tax burden? Instead, we might as well take profits out now and spend them because there’s no point in reinvesting when the future is so uncertain.”

Mr Jones considers himself to be a very laid-back person, but this war on small businesses has made him very angry: “I’ve worked incredibly hard for 40 years, and now the Government’s policies might take everything I have built up from nothing away.

“A lot of small businesses don’t understand the implications of the 20pc inheritance tax – it’s crippling. Many will be forced into liquidation.”

‘Labour favours the public sector – we’re seen as the cash cows in the middle’

John Thorpe, from Harrogate, owned a small IT company which, until just weeks ago, had been running for 26 years.

In October, he made the difficult choice to close the business down and go into retirement. “I could have run for a few more years but all I would have seen is a reduction in my ability to be able to keep going and get the same amount of money at the other end.

“The Government wants you to provide for your future and not rely on the state but then make it harder for you to actually keep the money that you have earned.”

Bracing himself for Labour to scrap business asset disposal relief (BADR) and knowing he would be significantly worse off tax wise, Mr Thorpe had his company liquidated.

Despite Rachel Reeves not making any changes until April 2025, Mr Thorpe says: “I got everything shut down because if she’d done it on that day I was going to be an awful lot of money worse off and I just couldn’t risk that.”

He continues: “We’re looking to move house and rather than that money disappearing in capital gains, it’s still a tax but I’d rather it go on the stamp duty to move house.

“It just allows us to be able to afford a better house. It’s not like the Government is actually losing out but it’s giving me choice whereas they seem to be taking choice away.”

Mr Thorpe doesn’t believe the Government understands small businesses. “They don’t understand that it’s us who employ most of the people in the country and are the workhorse.

“They seem to favour corporates. They look after the corporates and they look after the public sector. We’re seen as cash cows in the middle. Not big enough to cause them a problem and not big enough to make any sort of significant changes.

“We seem to be the people who always end up on the wrong end of these things.”

When Mr Thorpe was dealing with his liquidator, she had shared with him that their business had supposedly gone up by 50pc.

“It’s already a very hard environment for a small business to exist in. The last thing that you want is when you finally make some money for the Government to put their hand out and want an ever bigger slice of it.

“I’m somebody who was producing £50,000 a year in corporation tax, I’m out of that market now and they’re not getting any more.”

*Names have been changed.