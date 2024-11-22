The Telegraph

‘Labour will cripple our family business – despite us paying £11m in taxes last year’

Michael Brundle with his arms crossed
Michael Brundle says the Government’s changes will transform his 135-year-old business into a huge liability for his family - Daniel Jones/The Telegraph

At the Budget, the Chancellor announced a number of tax changes that sound the death knell for many family businesses across the country, undermining the Government’s growth agenda.

From Rachel Reeves’s decision to tighten inheritance tax relief on business property to increases in capital gains tax (CGT) and employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs), we’ve spoken to readers about the damaging effects the Chancellor’s reforms will have on their businesses.

‘We paid £11m in taxes last year – now Labour threatens to shut us down’

Michael Brundle, 51, runs F.H. Brundle, a family-run steel stockholding business with its headquarters in Rainham, Essex, and nine sites across the UK.

Employing over 300 people and delivering more than 10,000 products nationwide, the company has been part of the British economy since its founding in 1889.

The business started 135 years ago on the site where the Barbican now stands, initially supplying horseshoes before cars took over London’s streets. Later, it expanded into packing case fittings for crates shipping goods worldwide. Over the years, it has adapted to change; surviving war, economic recessions, and even relocating for the London Olympics.

But now, Mr Brundle fears the Government’s proposed changes to Business Property Relief (BPR) could dismantle everything generations of his family have built.

Founder Frederick Henry Brundle in the doorway of the central London premises
Founder Frederick Henry Brundle in the doorway of the central London premises - Brundle family

Mr Brundle has been a part of F.H. Brundle for over four decades. “I started helping out during school holidays when I was eight or nine,” he recalls. After joining full-time in 1998, he worked closely with his father for 20 years until he passed away in 2017. Since then, Michael has run the company, hoping one of his three children will eventually join him in the business.

However, the recent Budget announcement has thrown the future of this family enterprise into doubt. “At first, there were no surprises,” he explains. “We were always going to face challenges like rising National Insurance costs, which have now cost us £280,000 this year alone, but when I reviewed the details of the BPR changes with our accountants, I was stunned.

“This policy is a game changer. It transforms a stable, well-run business into a huge liability for my family when I die.”

Richard Frank Brundle (fourth generation) seated in the middle, Frederick Frank Brundle (third generation) on the right and Michael Frank Brundle (fifth generation) on the left
Richard Frank Brundle (fourth generation) seated in the middle, Frederick Frank Brundle (third generation) on the right and Michael Frank Brundle (fifth generation) on the left - Brundle family

Under the proposed inheritance tax changes, Mr Brundle’s family could face a crippling tax bill. “Not only would they be grieving the loss of a managing director, husband, and father, but we’d also have to sell a couple of our eight warehouses just to pay the charge. It destabilises everything we’ve worked for,” he says.

Mr Brundle emphasises the broader implications for his employees and the economy. “I’ve worked with some of our staff for over 30 years. We’ve been through recessions, world wars and Covid together. We even had to relocate because of the London Olympics.

