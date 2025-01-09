How Labour’s bond market implosion threatens your wealth

Britain is facing a confidence crisis – and the shockwaves will soon be felt in all of our pockets.
On Thursday morning, the pound sunk to its lowest level since 2023 as Rachel Reves failed to calm bond markets amid rising borrowing costs.
The 30-year gilt yield hit its highest level since 1998, and the benchmark 10-year gilt yield spiked by a quarter point this week alone to reach its highest level since 2008.
What happened?
Inflationary pressures, in part due to Rachel Reeves’ tax raising Budget, have spooked the bond market. There are now concerns that the Bank of England will be slower than expected to cut its headline bank rate – keeping prices higher for longer, and ultimately harming growth.
It isn’t a uniquely British problem. In the US, Treasury yields – which is government debt – have seen similar movement, spurred upwards by concerns that president-elect Donald Trump will introduce inflationary trade and immigration policies.
However, that will be cold comfort to Reeves. For the Chancellor, the danger is two-fold as more expensive borrowing risks wiping out the headroom she left in the Budget, and breaking her own commitment to borrow only to invest – not to cover day-to-day spending.
Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, said the market turmoil “implies a massive loss of confidence in the Government. The 30-year gilt yield briefly hit 5.445pc, surpassing the Liz Truss crisis period, and the pound slumped to $1.2256 against the US dollar which is the lowest level since November 2023”.
It is also bad news for the Government’s growth ambitions. Businesses have been vocal in their condemnation of the National Insurance tax rise which they say will lead to a difficult labour market and hamper investment.
What does this mean for your money?
If the Bank of England is slower to reduce interest rates, then that is bad news for those looking to renew or take out a new mortgage.
Currently, the markets only expect the Bank to cut rates once in 2025, a significant climb down from the three predicted a few weeks ago.
At the same time, swap rates – the main pricing mechanism for fixed rate mortgages – have moved upwards. On Wednesday, the five-year swap was at its highest level since May last year – and currently sits at around 4.25pc. Two-year swaps are currently 4.37pc.
As a result, mortgage rates are likely to stay higher for longer and may even go up in the short term, ending hopes of a January rates war between lenders.
First Direct made cuts of up to 0.3 percentage points at the start of the year, and HSBC offered up similarly small reductions, but then the market went quiet.
This is bad news for the 1.8 million borrowers with fixed-rate mortgages set to end this year.
The current average two-year fixed rate is 5.47pc and the average five-year is 5.25pc, according to analyst Moneyfacts. These sit well above the rates five years ago when both averages were around 2.5pc, meaning those looking to remortgage face a significant financial hit.
Laith Khalaf, of AJ Bell, said: “Rising yields also mean we are likely to see firmer pricing in the mortgage market, which will go down like a cup of cold cauliflower soup for anyone who is remortgaging or has decided to make the first giant leap onto the housing market.”
For those on a tracker mortgage, the expectation that there will be a Bank Rate cut this year means they will likely see their payments fall at some point. However, the reduction in the number of cuts has dampened hopes of more significant savings.
Not everyone is pessimistic. Economic advisory firm, Oxford Economics, has forecast that interest rates will eventually fall to 2.5pc in 2027 and will settle at around this level. If that is the case, fixed mortgage rates would likely fall below 3pc, predicted Nicholas Mendes of broker John Charcol.
While borrowers will be cursing the bond market, the turmoil could bring better news for savers.
Savings rates have been falling for some time and while the average easy access savings rate is 2.9pc, above inflation, the gap is closing.
However, if the Bank of England slows future Bank Rate cuts, then savings rates may not fall quite as quickly as they could have done otherwise. The most competitive savings accounts still offer around 5pc.
Mr Khalaf says: “It’s an ill wind that blows no one any good, and the corollary of this is that savers can expect fixed term cash deals to pick up again.”
More tax rises ‘likely’
Whether you are a borrower or a saver, the risk for all of us is that the increased cost of borrowing means more tax increases lie ahead.
The Chancellor framed the £41.5bn of tax rises in her maiden Budget as a “once-in-a-Parliament” emergency intervention to help plug a £22bn “black hole” in the public finances. However, as government borrowing costs rise, and economic growth remains elusive, the reality is Reeves may have to come back to the taxpayer and ask for more.
Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist, has warned more tax rises are increasingly likely amid expectations that the Office for Budget Responsibility will have to make major revisions to its economic forecasts in the spring.
In a note to investors, Mr Raja said: “We think Chancellor Reeves will likely need to lift taxes at least one more time following last year’s historic tax raising event. More stealth tax increases are likely in our mind.”
The message follows a similar warning from Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, who warned last year that the Chancellor would probably have to raise tax again to avoid cuts to key public services.
There is a Spring Statement due in March, but there are growing fears this could turn into more of a mini-Budget in reality.
Pensions and investments
Is it time to panic? The short answer is no, and there may even be some opportunities.
While long-dated bond yields are rising, echoing the infamous mini-Budget of 2022, they are rising in line with other developed markets.
The US and UK 10-year yields have risen in lockstep for months now, and while higher than that of France and Germany, the pattern is also identical. There are many causes for this, with analysts coalescing around sticky inflation, higher US interest rates, supply pressures and increased government spending as the main sources.
However, while long-dated bond yields are rising, their shorter-dated cousins have been much less buoyant, suggesting markets are unchanged in their opinion of the coming years.
As Mike Riddell, a portfolio manager at Fidelity International, explains, this “bear steepening” move suggests bond markets are not concerned about inflation, but increased government debt.
Some are also citing the final unravelling of an overextended period of artificially low interest rates, the impact of which had begun to unwind in markets in 2022, before the launch of bullish investor sentiment around the potential for AI.
A factor unique to the UK this time is the falling value of the pound, although it’s worth keeping a calm head about this, too (despite the ill effects on your skiing holiday spending).
Market strategists at bank ING are confident that “this is not a sovereign crisis”. They argue this was due to the perceived strength of the currency at the end of 2024, which has unwound as investors become more fearful of the impact of president-elect Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
Other factors separate this from the most recent bond sell-off in memory, most notably that there is not a looming pension liquidity crunch, as these funds fixed their LDI exposures in the wake of 2022.
For existing bond holders, there is already some pain, with the average gilt fund down 2.5pc over the past quarter – although this is distinctly shallower than 2022’s 24pc average loss.
Anyone with cash on the sidelines who is looking to take advantage of the situation could well be in luck. As yields continue to rise, you can lock in higher rates of return, and even if prices drop, you’ll still collect the face value of the coupon.
For those with a very long horizon and stomach of steel, Mr Riddell said: “If you buy a 30-year UK government bond today and hold to maturity then, assuming no default, the total return over the life of the bond is almost 400pc.”
It will be painful for a little while, but, barring any panic, the investment narrative shouldn’t change.