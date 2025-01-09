How Labour’s bond market implosion threatens your wealth

Rachel Reves has failed to calm bond markets amid rising borrowing costs - Nigel Howard

Britain is facing a confidence crisis – and the shockwaves will soon be felt in all of our pockets.

On Thursday morning, the pound sunk to its lowest level since 2023 as Rachel Reves failed to calm bond markets amid rising borrowing costs.

The 30-year gilt yield hit its highest level since 1998, and the benchmark 10-year gilt yield spiked by a quarter point this week alone to reach its highest level since 2008.

What happened?

Inflationary pressures, in part due to Rachel Reeves’ tax raising Budget, have spooked the bond market. There are now concerns that the Bank of England will be slower than expected to cut its headline bank rate – keeping prices higher for longer, and ultimately harming growth.

It isn’t a uniquely British problem. In the US, Treasury yields – which is government debt – have seen similar movement, spurred upwards by concerns that president-elect Donald Trump will introduce inflationary trade and immigration policies.

However, that will be cold comfort to Reeves. For the Chancellor, the danger is two-fold as more expensive borrowing risks wiping out the headroom she left in the Budget, and breaking her own commitment to borrow only to invest – not to cover day-to-day spending.

Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, said the market turmoil “implies a massive loss of confidence in the Government. The 30-year gilt yield briefly hit 5.445pc, surpassing the Liz Truss crisis period, and the pound slumped to $1.2256 against the US dollar which is the lowest level since November 2023”.

It is also bad news for the Government’s growth ambitions. Businesses have been vocal in their condemnation of the National Insurance tax rise which they say will lead to a difficult labour market and hamper investment.

What does this mean for your money?

If the Bank of England is slower to reduce interest rates, then that is bad news for those looking to renew or take out a new mortgage.

Currently, the markets only expect the Bank to cut rates once in 2025, a significant climb down from the three predicted a few weeks ago.

At the same time, swap rates – the main pricing mechanism for fixed rate mortgages – have moved upwards. On Wednesday, the five-year swap was at its highest level since May last year – and currently sits at around 4.25pc. Two-year swaps are currently 4.37pc.

As a result, mortgage rates are likely to stay higher for longer and may even go up in the short term, ending hopes of a January rates war between lenders.

First Direct made cuts of up to 0.3 percentage points at the start of the year, and HSBC offered up similarly small reductions, but then the market went quiet.

Story Continues