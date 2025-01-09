LA wildfires halt Jimmy Kimmel and Grey’s Anatomy filming as crisis hits Hollywood

Los Angeles is battling a raging wildfire that has already killed at least five people and destroyed thousands of homes - Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Live and Grey’s Anatomy are among the major TV shows that have been forced to shut down filming as the Los Angeles wildfires spark a crisis in Hollywood.

ABC, the Disney-owned broadcaster, cancelled its scheduled recording of Mr Kimmel’s talk show on Wednesday night and aired a repeat instead. It also shut down production on Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey.

More than a dozen other TV shows have also been halted, including Hacks, Happy’s Place, Loot, Suits LA and Ted, all of which are made by NBCUniversal.

It comes as Los Angeles battles a raging wildfire that has already killed at least five people and destroyed thousands of homes.

More than 130,000 people have been forced to evacuate as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze, which has been fuelled by dry, hurricane-force winds.

Hollywood Boulevard, home to the Walk of Fame, has been evacuated and the so-called Sunset fire is approaching the celebrated Hollywood sign.

Disney, Warner Bros and Universal, which are based in the Burbank and University City areas of LA close to the Hollywood Hills, have all shut down their studio lots and offices.

Raging wildfires in Los Angeles are approaching the West Coast city’s celebrated Hollywood sign - David Swanson/Reuters

In addition, the media giants were forced to shutter tourist attractions including the Universal Studios Hollywood and Warner Bros Studio theme parks, as well as the Universal CityWalk shopping complex.

Universal said it had made the decision “out of an abundance of caution”, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation.

A number of industry awards ceremonies, including the Critics Choice Awards, have also been postponed.

The closures mark the latest blow for Hollywood just as the film and TV sector was beginning to recover from a string of setbacks.

While full Hollywood shutdowns have historically been rare, the industry has been forced into extended periods of closure in recent years due to the pandemic and a major writers’ and actors’ strike.

These halts in production are expensive for studios and risk leaving gaps in their future programming schedules.

Fiona Orford-Williams, an analyst at Edison Group, said the wildfires were “the last thing they need”.

She added: “It’s clearly highly disruptive. This will affect morale, but I think morale is already quite seriously affected anyway because this is really serious stuff.”

The fires have struck at the heart of the entertainment industry. Many stars choose to live in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, which has been largely razed by the wildfires, due to its location close to both the studio lots and the ocean.

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and Eugene Levy are among the celebrities to have lost their homes to the fires.