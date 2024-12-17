L3Harris: Military Modernization Will Sustain Growth Amid Diplomacy

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) is one of the key beneficiaries of the intense geopolitical environment, with wars breaking out in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and concerns over a conflict surrounding Taiwan. There is hope for a diplomatic easing of tensions with the impending Trump administration. However, this is not the only factor contributing to international instability. Amid rising defense expenditures across NATO and other Western-alliance countries, militaries are also modernizing, creating robust demand for AI and autonomous weapons and vehicles. Based on this outlook, L3Harris is positioned for continued growth, but its CAGRs are still only likely to be moderate.

Operational and financial analysis

L3Harris is one of the world's largest aerospace and defense technology companies, specializing in delivering space, air, land, sea, and cybersecurity solutions, including those for mission-critical operations. The business operates through three primary segmentsIntegrated Mission Systems, Space & Airborne Systems, and Communication Systems. The company has a strong collaboration with NATO, has partnered with entities like Al Taif in the UAE, and works with the Australian Defense Force, among other countries worldwide. Of course, its largest customer is the U.S. Department of Defense.

Recently, the company has been proactively expanding its autonomous defense offerings, supported by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). It has partnered with Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR), among other AI companies, to help establish itself as a resilient modern leader in defense in the coming decades. One of its key autonomous defense systems is an open-architecture command-and-control system for the U.S. Department of Defense under the Defense Innovation Unit, which enables the simultaneous operation of hundreds of thousands of autonomous drones, vehicles, and maritime systems.

The company is robust financially, but all indicators point to average return prospects given its track record of moderate growth (which is likely to slow down following particularly strong growth in late 2022 through mid-2024 due to the Ukraine war and outbreaks of war in the Middle East). The hope of many U.S. and Western alliance citizens is that war with China, the regional leader in the East, will not manifest. Figures like Trump consider this achievable through diplomacy and trade competition, remaining agile as the economic conditions of both the U.S. and China evolve. However, there are many hard negotiations to be had during Trump's presidency, including a peace deal to be outlined with Russia and Ukraine. Unfortunately, it appears that even in a period of lasting peace, the competition between Western and Eastern powers means U.S. defense spending will have to remain robust for a strong deterrent. L3Harris is also focusing on cost-saving initiatives like a $1 billion annual savings target under LHX NeXt, providing stability for long-term investors.

