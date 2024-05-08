L.B. Foster Co (FSTR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Start with Robust ...

Organic Sales Growth: Increased by 16.9% year-over-year.

Rail Segment Sales: Up 29.4% on an organic basis.

Gross Margin: Improved by 90 basis points to 21.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 32.4% year-over-year.

Net Debt: Increased to $74.9 million during the quarter.

Order Rates: Increased 25.5% sequentially and 3% year-over-year on an organic basis.

Backlog: Approximately $222 million, down $37.6 million versus last year.

Net Income: Totaled $4.4 million for the quarter.

Free Cash Flow Outlook: Expected to be between $12 million to $18 million for 2024.

Release Date: May 07, 2024

Positive Points

First quarter organic sales improved by 16.9% over the prior year, driven by a strong performance in the Rail segment which saw a 29.4% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 32.4% year over year, supported by a 90 basis point gross margin improvement, ending at 21.1%.

Net debt decreased by $2.5 million compared to last year, and the gross leverage ratio improved from 2.2 times to 2 times year over year.

Order rates recovered in the first quarter, increasing by 25.5% sequentially and 3% over the last year on an organic basis.

The company reaffirmed its 2024 financial guidance, indicating confidence in achieving its 2025 financial goals.

Negative Points

Infrastructure results were softer in the quarter, with organic sales remaining flat year-over-year, impacted by challenging weather conditions.

Backlog decreased by $37.6 million versus last year, primarily due to strategic divestitures and improved order fulfillment lead times in the Rail distribution business.

Cash used for operating activities in the quarter was $21.9 million, driven by seasonal working capital needs and funding for prior incentives and annual insurance premiums.

Selling, general, and administrative costs increased over the prior year due to personnel and professional services costs.

The Infrastructure Solutions segment revenue decreased by 18.4%, with a significant part of the decline due to divestiture and product line exit activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Did you see any pull forward in orders, or are you just staying conservative with your guidance despite a strong first quarter? A: (John Kasel - President, CEO, Director) We did see some activity that we expected in Q2 move into Q1, but overall, we are maintaining a conservative guidance due to various market headwinds, despite the strong start.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the impact of shorter lead times mentioned? A: (John Kasel - President, CEO, Director) Shorter lead times have returned to pre-COVID levels, particularly in our Rail distribution, which affects our backlog visibility. This normalization is positive as it eases past supply chain stresses.

Q: How do you plan to use the free cash flow, particularly regarding M&A activities? A: (John Kasel - President, CEO, Director) Our capital allocation remains disciplined. We focus on enhancing core competencies and profitability before considering further M&A. Any potential M&A will be strategic and align with our long-term goals.

Q: What are the main drivers behind the strong revenue growth in the Rail segment? A: (John Kasel - President, CEO, Director) The Rail segment's growth was driven by robust performance in both the Rail Products and Technology Services & Solutions, particularly from the domestic rail safety business and recovery in the UK market.

Q: Can you discuss the backlog trends and expectations for the year? A: (John Kasel - President, CEO, Director) While we don't provide specific guidance on backlog levels, the strong bidding activity across the company supports our confidence in meeting our annual guidance.

Q: What was the impact of adverse weather on the Infrastructure segment's performance? A: (William Thalman - CFO, Senior VP) The Precast business unit saw a revenue decline of about 13% year-over-year, largely due to weather impacts, which we expect to recover as conditions improve.

These Q&A highlights from the L.B. Foster Co earnings call provide insights into the company's operational strategies, financial planning, and market challenges, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic outlook for the future.

