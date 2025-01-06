Kyung Nong And 2 Other Top Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets navigate mixed performances and economic uncertainties, investors are increasingly turning their attention to stable income sources like dividend stocks. In this context, understanding what makes a strong dividend stock—such as consistent payouts and robust financial health—becomes crucial for those looking to bolster their portfolios amidst fluctuating indices and economic shifts.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.61%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.48%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.89%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.89%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.82%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.07%
|
★★★★★★
We'll examine a selection from our screener results.
Kyung Nong
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Kyung Nong Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of agricultural chemicals in South Korea, with a market cap of ₩161.68 billion.
Operations: Kyung Nong Corporation generates revenue primarily from its Agrochemical segment, amounting to ₩207.09 billion, and its Fertilizer Business segment, contributing ₩108.15 billion.
Dividend Yield: 7.2%
Kyung Nong's dividend yield of 7.18% ranks in the top 25% of the Korean market, suggesting an attractive income opportunity despite a volatile history with dividends not consistently growing over the past decade. The company's dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 70.4% and 43.2%, respectively, indicating sustainability. However, its unstable track record may concern investors seeking reliable income streams.
-
-
Al Hammadi Holding
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Al Hammadi Holding Company is a healthcare group that offers a range of medical services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a market cap of SAR6.16 billion.
Operations: Al Hammadi Holding Company generates revenue through its Medical Services segment, contributing SAR935.68 million, and its Pharmaceutical Products segment, adding SAR199.10 million.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Al Hammadi Holding's dividend yield of 3.64% is below the top 25% of dividend payers in Saudi Arabia, and its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. Despite this, dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 68.7% and 60.1%, respectively, indicating sustainability. The stock trades at a good value compared to peers and industry standards, though its unstable dividend history may deter income-focused investors seeking reliability.
-
-
Bucher Industries
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for various industries including agriculture and public safety across global markets, with a market cap of CHF3.36 billion.
Operations: Bucher Industries AG's revenue segments include Kuhn Group (CHF1.27 billion), Bucher Specials (CHF373.90 million), Bucher Municipal (CHF593.40 million), Bucher Hydraulics (CHF699.20 million), and Bucher Emhart Glass (CHF502.10 million).
Dividend Yield: 4.1%
Bucher Industries offers a 4.11% dividend yield, slightly below the top tier in the Swiss market. While dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, their sustainability is questionable due to a high cash payout ratio of 102.5%, indicating they are not well covered by free cash flows. However, with a low earnings payout ratio of 46.4%, dividends are covered by profits. The stock trades at good value relative to peers and fair value estimates.
-
-
