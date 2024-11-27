Kyung Nong And 2 Other Leading Dividend Stocks

As global markets navigate a landscape of fluctuating economic indicators and geopolitical tensions, U.S. indexes are approaching record highs with broad-based gains, driven by positive labor market data and stabilizing mortgage rates. In this environment, dividend stocks like Kyung Nong offer investors potential stability and income generation, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance growth with consistent returns amidst market uncertainties.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.98%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.56%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
6.67%
|
★★★★★★
|
Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.43%
|
★★★★★★
|
James Latham (AIM:LTHM)
|
6.10%
|
★★★★★★
|
DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483)
|
3.85%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
4.90%
|
★★★★★★
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Kyung Nong
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Kyung Nong Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural chemicals in South Korea with a market cap of ₩160.60 billion.
Operations: Kyung Nong Corporation's revenue is derived from the production and distribution of agricultural chemicals in South Korea.
Dividend Yield: 7.0%
Kyung Nong's dividend yield of 7.03% ranks in the top 25% of Korean market payers, offering an attractive income potential. The dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 37.3% and 43.2%, respectively, indicating sustainability. However, the dividend history is unstable and unreliable due to past volatility exceeding annual drops of over 20%. Despite these concerns, recent increases in dividends offer some growth prospects for investors seeking income stability.
-
-
Suofeiya Home Collection
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of furniture products in China with a market cap of CN¥16.25 billion.
Operations: Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd. generates its revenue through the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of furniture products within China.
Dividend Yield: 5.5%
Suofeiya Home Collection's dividend yield of 5.48% is among the top 25% in the Chinese market, but its sustainability is questionable due to a high cash payout ratio of 1905.7%, indicating dividends are not well covered by cash flows. Although earnings cover the current payout ratio of 77.2%, recent revenue and net income declines may challenge future payouts. Despite these concerns, dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, offering some appeal for income-focused investors.
-
-
Hua Nan Financial Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd. operates as a provider of financial services in Taiwan and internationally, with a market cap of NT$352.75 billion.
Operations: Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.'s revenue primarily comes from its Banking Business, which generated NT$51.24 billion.
Dividend Yield: 4.5%
Hua Nan Financial Holdings offers a dividend yield of 4.53%, ranking in the top 25% of the Taiwanese market. Its payout ratio of 73.3% suggests dividends are currently covered by earnings and forecasted to remain so at 71.3%. However, the dividend track record has been volatile over the past decade, raising concerns about reliability despite recent earnings growth of NT$12.6 billion last year. Recent leadership changes may also impact future stability and strategy.
-
-
