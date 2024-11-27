Kyung Nong And 2 Other Leading Dividend Stocks

As global markets navigate a landscape of fluctuating economic indicators and geopolitical tensions, U.S. indexes are approaching record highs with broad-based gains, driven by positive labor market data and stabilizing mortgage rates. In this environment, dividend stocks like Kyung Nong offer investors potential stability and income generation, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance growth with consistent returns amidst market uncertainties.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.98% ★★★★★★ Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.53% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.56% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 6.67% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 4.38% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.49% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.43% ★★★★★★ James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 6.10% ★★★★★★ DoshishaLtd (TSE:7483) 3.85% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.90% ★★★★★★

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kyung Nong Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural chemicals in South Korea with a market cap of ₩160.60 billion.

Operations: Kyung Nong Corporation's revenue is derived from the production and distribution of agricultural chemicals in South Korea.

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Kyung Nong's dividend yield of 7.03% ranks in the top 25% of Korean market payers, offering an attractive income potential. The dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 37.3% and 43.2%, respectively, indicating sustainability. However, the dividend history is unstable and unreliable due to past volatility exceeding annual drops of over 20%. Despite these concerns, recent increases in dividends offer some growth prospects for investors seeking income stability.

KOSE:A002100 Dividend History as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of furniture products in China with a market cap of CN¥16.25 billion.

Operations: Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd. generates its revenue through the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of furniture products within China.

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Suofeiya Home Collection's dividend yield of 5.48% is among the top 25% in the Chinese market, but its sustainability is questionable due to a high cash payout ratio of 1905.7%, indicating dividends are not well covered by cash flows. Although earnings cover the current payout ratio of 77.2%, recent revenue and net income declines may challenge future payouts. Despite these concerns, dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, offering some appeal for income-focused investors.