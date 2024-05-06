Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 4, 2024

Troy Wilson: Thank you, Pete, and thank you all for joining us. Let's jump right in. Last week, we were proud to announce that ziftomenib is the first investigational treatment to be granted breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of NPM1-mutant AML. The FDA granted BTD for Ziftomenib based on data from our ongoing KOMET-001 clinical trial in patients with relapsed refractory NPM1-mutant AML. NPM1-mutant AML is a disease of significant unmet need for which there is no approved targeted therapy, and it represents approximately 30% of new AML cases annually. BTD is awarded for a drug that treats a serious or life-threatening condition and may demonstrate substantial improvement on one or more clinically significant end points over available therapies.

The designation is intended to expedite development and review of drugs, including an organizational commitment by FDA senior managers and experienced review staff as well as eligibility for rolling review and priority review. We're highly encouraged by FDA's decision to grant Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ziftomenib, recognizing its potential as an innovative medicine for patients with NPM1-mutant AML. We look forward to working even more closely with FDA to bring ziftomenib to patients in urgent need of effective treatments as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, we're on track to complete enrollment of 85 patients in our ongoing KOMET-001 registration directed trial of ziftomenib in relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML by the middle of this year.

Ziftomenib is also being evaluated in combination with current standards of care, including venetoclax/azacitidine or cytarabine plus daunorubicin, commonly known as 7+3, in patients with NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML. In January, we reported preliminary clinical data from the first 20 patients in the dose escalation portion of the KOMET-007 trial, including five newly diagnosed patients with adverse risk AML and 15 patients with relapsed/refractory AML. Ziftomenib demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile in combination with 7+3 and with venetoclax plus azacitidine, enabling continuous administration of ziftomenib while effectively mitigating the risk of differentiation syndrome. Notably, no differentiation syndrome events of any grade were reported among the first 20 patients.

Furthermore, no dose-limiting toxicities, QTC prolongation, drug-drug interactions or additive myelosuppression were observed. As of the January 11 data cutoff, all five newly diagnosed patients with adverse risk NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML treated with ziftomenib and 7+3, achieved a complete remission with full count recovery for a CR rate of 100%. The overall response rate among the 15 relapsed refractory patients treated with ziftomenib and ven/aza was 53%, including a 40% ORR among the 10 patients who had received prior venetoclax, a setting with very limited effective treatment options. The CR/CRh rate among the nine relapsed/refractory patients who were menin inhibitor naive was 56%. As of the data cutoff, 16 of the first 20 patients remained on trial, including all 11 NPM1-mutant patients.

Continuous daily dosing of ziftomenib at 200 milligrams QD was well tolerated and safety profile was consistent with features of underlying disease and backbone therapies. I'm very pleased to say that our team continues to demonstrate outstanding execution. The 400-milligram dose of ziftomenib has now been cleared for both the NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged relapsed/refractory ven/aza cohorts and enrollment for both of those subsets at the 600-milligram dose is ongoing. We've also cleared the 400-milligram dose of ziftomenib in the frontline adverse risk NPM1-mutant 7+3 cohort and have escalated to the 600-milligram dose. Enrollment of the 400-milligram dose in the frontline KMT2A-rearranged 7+3 cohort is ongoing, and we anticipate clearing that dose cohort shortly.

At this rate, we expect to identify the recommended Phase II dose for ziftomenib in combination with ven/aza and in combination with 7+3 by the middle of this year. Concurrently, we plan to initiate a Phase Ib expansion study with a number of combination cohorts, including ven/aza in newly diagnosed NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML, ven/aza in relapsed-refractory NPM1-mutant or KMT2A rearranged AML, venetoclax in relapsed-refractory NPM1-mutant AML and 7+3 in newly diagnosed NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML, removing the qualifications for high-risk disease. Each Phase Ib combination cohort is expected to enroll independently with approximately 20 patients per cohort. In the meantime, we continue dosing patients in our KOMET-008 study of ziftomenib in combination with additional standards of care, including the FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib, FLAG-IDA or a low-dose AraC for treatment of relapsed-refractory NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML.

Roughly half of all patients with relapsed-refractory NPM1-mutant AML have co-occurring FLT3 mutations and the prognosis for these patients is poor. Preclinical data for ziftomenib in combination with FLT3 inhibitors demonstrate strong synergistic effects compared to either single agent alone. We believe a best-in-class safety and efficacy profile as well as optimal pharmaceutical properties will enable ziftomenib to become a cornerstone of therapy for patients with acute leukemias. This belief is backed by increasing investigator enthusiasm as evidenced by rapid enrollment across all of our ongoing ziftomenib studies and further bolstered by Breakthrough Therapy Designation by FDA. Ultimately, our mission is to develop ziftomenib across the continuum of care for all patients with acute leukemias whose disease is driven by the menin pathway.

We also have a growing body of preclinical data that supports attractive opportunities for menin inhibitors beyond acute leukemias. Based on internal preclinical data, we believe there may be a role for ziftomenib in the treatment of certain solid tumors and we're working towards submission of an investigational new drug application for the first of these solid tumor indications in the second half of this year. We look forward to sharing some of the preclinical data that support this opportunity at a scientific or medical meeting later this year. Meanwhile, we continue to make progress toward a next-generation menin inhibitor, which we intend to direct toward an additional soon-to-be disclosed indication. And we remain in a strong financial position, enabling us to invest in research, development and precommercial activities to maximize the value of ziftomenib and support our other pipeline assets.

Now let's turn our attention to our farnesyl transferase inhibitor programs. We continue to build upon the impressive clinical benefit we've demonstrated with tipifarnib as a monotherapy in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck cancer. We have been evaluating the combination of tipifarnib with the targeted therapy alpelisib in PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in a Phase I dose escalation study that we call KURRENT-HN. We remain pleased by the manageable safety and tolerability profile of tipifarnib in combination with alpelisib and we are encouraged by the clinical activity observed at multiple dose levels. We expect to complete enrollment of two dose expansion cohorts to help inform selection of the optimum biologically active dose for the combination by the end of 2024 and we look forward to presenting preliminary clinical data from the KURRENT-HN trial of tipifarnib and alpelisib at a medical meeting in the first half of 2025.

We believe the manageable safety and tolerability we've observed with the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib, also significantly derisks development of our next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor KO-2806 as we begin to evaluate it in combination with other targeted therapies. Despite the success of targeted therapies such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors and KRAS inhibitors, a considerable need remains to drive enhanced antitumor activity while addressing mechanisms of innate and adaptive resistance. We are developing our next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor KO-2806 to address this need. KO-2806 was designed to improve upon the potency, pharmacokinetic and physical chemical properties of tipifarnib. Last year, we presented compelling preclinical data supporting the rationale for combining KO-2806 with distinct classes of targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors and KRAS inhibitors.

In October, we began dosing patients with KO-2806 as a monotherapy in a Phase I dose escalation trial that we call FIT-001. That trial uses an innovative design that enables us to begin dose escalation of KO-2806 in combination cohorts very early on in the study while continuing to dose escalate concurrently as a monotherapy. In fact, we dosed the first patient with KO-2806 in combination with cabozantinib in clear cell renal cell carcinoma in February, just four months after KO-2806 entered the clinic. And we are on track to dose the first patient in combination with adagrasib in KRAS G12C mutated non-small cell lung cancer by the middle of this year. As a reminder, the study of KO-2806 and adagrasib is supported by a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Mirati now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

While our focus with KO-2806 remains on renal cell carcinoma and KRAS-driven tumors, its rapid development progress provides us with further flexibility as we consider potential development paths forward in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. If successful, we believe KO-2806 could become the ideal combination partner for multiple targeted therapies in large solid tumor indications. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Tom for a discussion of our financial results.

Thomas Doyle: Thank you, Troy, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm happy to provide a brief overview of our financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $36.3 million compared to $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increases in clinical trial costs related to our ziftomenib and KO-2806 programs. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $18.2 million compared to $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $49.5 million compared to a net loss of $34.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. This included noncash share-based comp expense of $8.5 million compared to $6.8 million for the same period in 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, we had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $527 million compared to $424 million as of December 31, 2023. This includes net proceeds of approximately $145.8 million from our private placement in January of 2024. We believe that our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund our current operating plan into 2027. With that, I now turn the call back over to Troy.

Troy Wilson: Thank you, Tom. Before we jump into the question-and-answer session, let me lay out our anticipated upcoming milestones. For our menin inhibitor programs, complete enrollment of 85 patients in the KOMET-001 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant AML by mid-2024, identified a recommended Phase II dose of ziftomenib in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine by mid-2024, identify the recommended Phase II dose of ziftomenib in combination with 7+3 by mid-2024 and initiate a Phase Ib expansion study of ziftomenib in combination with standards of care including venetoclax/azacitidine in newly diagnosed NPM1-mutant or KMT2A-rearranged AML in the second half of 2024 and submit an investigational new drug application for ziftomenib in a solid tumor indication and present preclinical data at a medical meeting in the second half of 2024.

And for our farnesyl transferase inhibitor programs dosed the first patients with KO-2806 and adagrasib and KRASG12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer by mid-2024. Complete enrollment of two expansion cohorts in KURRENT-HN and identify the optimal biologically active dose of tipifarnib and alpelisib by the end of 2024 and present data from the KURRENT-HN trial of tipifarnib in combination with alpelisib in PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma in the first half of 2025. With that, operator, we're now ready for questions.

