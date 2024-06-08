Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft (MUN:KUL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = €8.8m ÷ (€251m - €98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has an ROCE of 5.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.9%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 5.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 29% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Kulmbacher Brauerei Aktien-Gesellschaft may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

