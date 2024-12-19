Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) stock up by 3.6% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is:

4.9% = RM738m ÷ RM15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. As a result, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 19% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

KLSE:KLK Past Earnings Growth December 19th 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is KLK fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

