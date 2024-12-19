Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) Stock Been Rising But Financials Look Weak: Should Shareholders Be Worried?

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) stock up by 3.6% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROE.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is:
4.9% = RM738m ÷ RM15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE
It is hard to argue that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. As a result, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.
We then compared Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 19% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.
Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in.
Is Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
With a high three-year median payout ratio of 59% (implying that the company keeps only 41% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.
Additionally, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is predicted to rise to 9.0% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.
Summary
Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad. As a result of its low ROE and lack of much reinvestment into the business, the company has seen a disappointing earnings growth rate. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
