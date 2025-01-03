Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM22.3b (down 5.8% from FY 2023).

Net income: RM591.0m (down 29% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.7% (down from 3.5% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.54 (down from RM0.77 in FY 2023).

KLSE:KLK Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 3rd 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 8.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 40%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Manufacturing segment contributing a total revenue of RM18.0b (81% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM19.2b amounted to 86% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling RM1.17b were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how KLK's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.1% growth forecast for the Food industry in Malaysia.

Performance of the Malaysian Food industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

