KTMG Full Year 2023 Earnings: S$0.012 loss per share (vs S$0.02 profit in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

KTMG (Catalist:XCF) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$88.8m (down 17% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: S$1.97m (down by 157% from S$3.46m profit in FY 2022).

  • S$0.012 loss per share (down from S$0.02 profit in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

KTMG's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with KTMG (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.