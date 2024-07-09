KRX Growth Leaders With A Minimum Of 16% Insider Ownership

Following a recent dip that ended its three-day winning streak, the South Korean stock market remains a focal point for investors, with the KOSPI now hovering just above the 2,855-point plateau. Amidst this backdrop of mild fluctuations and cautious optimism in global markets, companies with high insider ownership in South Korea are attracting attention as potentially resilient investments during uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 27.9% 54% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 20% 96.3% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Techwing, Inc. operates globally, focusing on the development, manufacturing, sale, and servicing of semiconductor inspection equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.40 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, sale, and servicing of semiconductor inspection equipment on a global scale.

Insider Ownership: 18.7%

Techwing, a South Korean company, is poised for significant growth with its revenue expected to increase by 47.2% annually, outpacing the local market's 10.7%. While it struggles with covering interest payments from earnings and has experienced high share price volatility recently, its forecasted return on equity of 43.4% and profit growth are promising. Techwing is projected to turn profitable within three years, suggesting robust potential despite some financial challenges. Insider trading activity has been neutral in recent months.

KOSDAQ:A089030 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: People & Technology Inc. specializes in providing machinery solutions including coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.44 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its machinery and industrial equipment segment, totaling approximately ₩645.76 million.

Insider Ownership: 16.5%

People & Technology, despite its highly volatile share price over the last three months and shareholder dilution in the past year, shows promising growth prospects in South Korea. The company's revenue is expected to grow by 35.5% per year, significantly outperforming the Korean market forecast of 10.7%. Additionally, earnings are projected to increase by 34.83% annually. However, there is a lack of recent insider trading data and insufficient information on its return on equity forecast.

KOSDAQ:A137400 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DREAMTECH Co., Ltd. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of modules, operating both in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩658.81 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from three segments: IT & Mobile Communications (₩420.89 billion), Compact Camera Module (CCM) at ₩354.11 billion, and Biometrics, Healthcare & Convergence contributing ₩232.83 billion.

Insider Ownership: 39.9%

DREAMTECH, a South Korean company with high insider ownership, demonstrates notable growth potential despite some challenges. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 30.3% annually over the next three years, outpacing the broader Korean market forecast of 29.6%. However, its revenue growth forecast of 15.4% annually is below the significant growth threshold and its profit margins have declined from last year. Additionally, DREAMTECH recently completed a share buyback worth KRW 5 billion to enhance shareholder value and stabilize stock prices.

KOSE:A192650 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

