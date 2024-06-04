KRX Growth Leaders With Insider Ownership Peaking At 26%

The South Korean stock market has recently shown positive momentum, with the KOSPI index advancing in consecutive sessions and showing a notable increase. This upward trend, coupled with a global forecast suggesting mild upside potential, sets an intriguing backdrop for investors looking at growth companies within this vibrant market. In such a buoyant environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling as they often indicate confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SamyoungLtd (KOSE:A003720) 25% 30.4% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% S&S Tech (KOSDAQ:A101490) 21.6% 44.1% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.4% 48.1% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.8% 76.8% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 78.1% Devsisters (KOSDAQ:A194480) 27.2% 73.5% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 118.2%

Click here to see the full list of 80 stocks from our Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Techwing, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing, sale, and servicing of semiconductor inspection equipment, operating both in South Korea and internationally with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.55 trillion.

Operations: The firm operates primarily in the semiconductor inspection equipment sector, serving markets both domestically and globally.

Insider Ownership: 18.7%

Techwing, a South Korean company, shows promising growth prospects with its revenue expected to increase by 41.3% annually, outpacing the local market's 10.3%. Despite this rapid growth, challenges persist as earnings barely cover interest payments. The firm's return on equity is anticipated to reach a robust 33.1% in three years, aligning with forecasts of becoming profitable within the same timeframe. However, potential investors should note the stock's high volatility in recent months.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A089030 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: People & Technology Inc. specializes in providing various machinery services including coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.48 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the provision of specialized machinery services such as coating, calendaring, slitting, and automation.

Insider Ownership: 17.2%

People & Technology, a South Korean firm, is poised for significant growth with earnings forecasted to rise by 29.41% annually, surpassing the local market's average of 28.7%. This growth is supported by a substantial increase in revenue, expected at 30% per year, which also exceeds Korea's market rate of 10.3%. Despite these strong indicators, the company has experienced high share price volatility recently and lacks recent insider trading data to confirm current executive confidence levels.

KOSDAQ:A137400 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩10.57 billion.

Operations: The company primarily generates revenue through its development of enhanced biologic treatments and specialized drug formulations.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

ALTEOGEN, a South Korean biotech firm, is demonstrating robust growth prospects with its earnings expected to surge by 73.06% annually over the next three years, significantly outpacing the local market's forecast of 28.7%. This growth is bolstered by projected revenue increases of 48.3% annually, well above the market average of 10.3%. Despite these strong financial forecasts and becoming profitable this year, the company has faced shareholder dilution and maintains a highly volatile share price. There are no recent insider trading activities to gauge current executive sentiment directly.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Next Steps

Dive into all 80 of the Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership we have identified here.

Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.

Join a community of smart investors by using Simply Wall St. It's free and delivers expert-level analysis on worldwide markets.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A089030KOSDAQ:A137400 KOSDAQ:A196170 and

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com