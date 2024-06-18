KRX Growth Leaders With High Insider Ownership June 2024

Following a brief retreat from its four-day winning streak, the South Korean stock market remains a focal point for investors, with the KOSPI just below the 2,750-point mark. In such an environment, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment between company management and shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% S&S Tech (KOSDAQ:A101490) 22.1% 44.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.4% 48.1% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.9% 76.8% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 118.2%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩14.21 billion.

Operations: The company specializes in three primary revenue segments: long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

ALTEOGEN, a South Korean biotech firm, demonstrates robust growth prospects with expected annual earnings and revenue increases significantly outpacing the market average. Despite high volatility in its share price recently, ALTEOGEN's strategic presentations at significant industry conferences suggest strong future orientation. The company recently turned profitable and trades well below estimated fair value, though past shareholder dilution raises concerns. With no recent insider trading reported, investor alignment through high insider ownership remains speculative.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A196170 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Doosan Corporation operates in sectors including heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across various regions such as South Korea, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe with a market capitalization of approximately ₩3.32 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from heavy industry, machinery manufacturing, and apartment construction across multiple regions including South Korea, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 34.3%

Doosan Corporation has shown a significant turnaround, reporting KRW 180.97 billion in Q1 2024 sales, up from KRW 169.05 billion the previous year, and shifting from a net loss to a profit of KRW 4.98 billion. This recovery is mirrored in its annual performance with reduced losses and increased sales. Despite this progress and high insider ownership indicating strong confidence, the company's revenue growth forecast of 3.6% per year lags behind the broader South Korean market expectation of 10.5%.

KOSE:A000150 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: APR Co., Ltd. is a company that manufactures and sells cosmetic products for both men and women, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩2.97 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue from the sale of cosmetic products targeted at both male and female consumers.

Insider Ownership: 34.2%

APR Co., Ltd. has demonstrated robust performance with its earnings growing by 70.2% over the past year, while trading at 15.3% below its estimated fair value. The company's revenue is expected to rise by 23.1% annually, outpacing the South Korean market forecast of 10.5%. Despite this strong growth trajectory, APR's projected annual earnings growth of 26.2% falls short of the broader market expectation of 29%. Additionally, APR maintains a high Return on Equity forecast at 34.8%, reflecting efficient management and potential profitability enhancements in the coming years.

KOSE:A278470 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Where To Now?

