KRX Growth Leaders With Up To 29% Insider Ownership

The South Korean market has recently experienced a slight downturn, dropping 1.3% over the last week, though it remains up by 5.6% over the past year with earnings expected to grow by 28% annually. In this context, stocks of growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often reflect a commitment from those who know the company best, aligning their interests closely with other shareholders especially in promising market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Modetour Network (KOSDAQ:A080160) 12.3% 45.6% S&S Tech (KOSDAQ:A101490) 21.6% 44.1% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.7% 75.1% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.2% 111.6% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 74.2% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.9% 48.1% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.8% 67.2% Enchem (KOSDAQ:A348370) 21.3% 105.6% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 102.5%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: GAMSUNG Corporation Co., Ltd. operates in the apparel and mobile peripheral sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩408.81 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its operations in the apparel sector and mobile peripherals.

Insider Ownership: 24.7%

GAMSUNG Corporation, a South Korean company with high insider ownership, is poised for robust growth. Its revenue and earnings are expected to outpace the market significantly over the next three years, with annual revenue growth forecasted at 34.4% and earnings growth at 43.82%. The company's recent share buyback program underscores its commitment to shareholder value. However, it faces challenges with a highly volatile share price and lacks recent insider trading activity to gauge internal confidence further.

KOSDAQ:A036620 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. specializes in custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, operating both in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.87 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, serving clients both domestically and globally.

Insider Ownership: 13.4%

ST Pharm Co., Ltd. has demonstrated strong growth, with earnings increasing by 63.6% annually over the past five years and expected to rise by 37.3% per year moving forward, outpacing the South Korean market's forecast of 28%. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value and is set to experience revenue growth faster than the market average. Despite these positives, it faces challenges such as high share price volatility and low forecasted return on equity in three years at only 15.5%.

KOSDAQ:A237690 Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jeisys Medical Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing medical devices for plastic surgeons, dermatologists, physicians, and healthcare professionals both in South Korea and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩907.43 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue by designing, developing, and manufacturing medical devices for use by various healthcare professionals across domestic and international markets.

Insider Ownership: 29.3%

Jeisys Medical Inc., a key distributor for the newly launched MIRIA by AVAVA, is poised for substantial growth with expected significant earnings expansion over the next three years. Although its revenue growth is forecasted at 16.8% per year, slower than some peers, it outpaces the broader South Korean market's 10%. High insider ownership aligns leadership with shareholder interests, enhancing trust despite a highly volatile share price recently. The company's Return on Equity is projected to be robust at 30.8% in three years, signaling efficient capital utilization.

KOSDAQ:A287410 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

