KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership For August 2024

The South Korea stock market on Thursday halted its two-day winning streak, shedding 11.68 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 2,556.73, amid mixed performances across various sectors. As the KOSPI navigates these fluctuations, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be crucial for investors looking to leverage potential rebounds and sustained performance in a volatile market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.5% 35% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 36.4% Bioneer (KOSDAQ:A064550) 17.5% 89.7% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 90.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 29.6% 58.7% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 36.6% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 20% 97.4% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 122.7% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc., a biotechnology company, specializes in creating long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars with a market cap of ₩16.04 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue segment primarily comprises biotechnology, generating ₩121.09 billion.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Return On Equity Forecast: 45% (2027 estimate)

ALTEOGEN, a South Korean biotech firm, recently received MFDS approval for Tergase®, a high-purity recombinant hyaluronidase. This milestone supports its transition to a commercial-stage company. The firm's earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 72.95% per year, with revenue expected to increase by 48.7% annually—outpacing the market average. Despite recent shareholder dilution and share price volatility, ALTEOGEN trades significantly below its estimated fair value and maintains high insider ownership.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CLASSYS Inc. is a global provider of medical aesthetics devices with a market cap of ₩3.20 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Surgical & Medical Equipment segment, which amounted to ₩191.53 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 28% (2027 estimate)

CLASSYS Inc., a South Korean firm specializing in medical aesthetics, is trading 25.5% below its estimated fair value. The company's earnings and revenue are forecasted to grow at 22.84% and 21.2% per year, respectively, outpacing the market average for revenue growth. Despite no significant insider trading activity in the past three months, CLASSYS maintains high insider ownership and has consistently grown earnings by 25.9% annually over the past five years.

KOSDAQ:A214150 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PharmaResearch Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company primarily in South Korea and has a market cap of ₩1.78 trillion.

Operations: PharmaResearch's revenue from its pharmaceuticals segment is ₩280.29 billion.

Insider Ownership: 39%

Return On Equity Forecast: 22% (2027 estimate)

PharmaResearch, a South Korean pharmaceutical company, is trading 44.3% below its estimated fair value with earnings forecasted to grow 20.74% annually over the next three years. Despite high insider ownership and no significant insider trading in the past three months, its revenue growth rate of 19.8% per year lags behind market expectations (28%). The company's earnings grew by 55.4% last year but have shown high share price volatility recently.

KOSDAQ:A214450 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

