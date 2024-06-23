KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership To Watch In June 2024

The South Korea stock market has recently experienced a notable uptrend, climbing higher in three consecutive sessions to reach a 30-month closing high. As the KOSPI index continues to show robust performance, investors might find particular interest in growth companies with high insider ownership, which can signal confidence in the company's future from those who know it best. In the current climate where some sectors show signs of profit-taking, such companies could present compelling opportunities for informed investors looking for stability and potential growth.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.3% 36.4% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.9% 93.4% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.4% 48.1% Devsisters (KOSDAQ:A194480) 26.7% 67.5% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 118.2%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: GAMSUNG Corporation Co., Ltd. operates in the apparel and mobile peripherals sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩358.90 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from two primary sectors: apparel and mobile peripherals.

Insider Ownership: 24.7%

GAMSUNG Corporation, a South Korean company, is poised for robust growth with its earnings expected to increase by 43.82% annually and revenue by 34.4% annually, outpacing the local market's average. Despite this promising outlook and a very high forecasted Return on Equity of 40.8%, the company's share price has been highly volatile recently. Additionally, there has been no recent insider buying activity, though the firm recently completed a share buyback program to enhance shareholder value.

KOSDAQ:A036620 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Eugene Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and sale of semiconductor equipment and parts, operating both in South Korea and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.17 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from two segments: semiconductor equipment, which brings in ₩257.39 billion, and industrial gases for semiconductors, contributing ₩10.01 billion.

Insider Ownership: 37.5%

Eugene Technology Ltd., despite a recent dip in net income and earnings per share as reported on May 13, 2024, is forecasted to see significant growth. Revenue is expected to increase by 21% annually, outstripping the South Korean market's average of 10.5%. Earnings are also set to surge at an annual rate of 47.7%, well above the market's 28.7%. However, its Return on Equity is projected to be modest at 16.5% in three years, and the company has experienced high share price volatility recently.

KOSDAQ:A084370 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Anapass, Inc. is a South Korean company specializing in SoC semiconductors for the display market, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩350.37 billion.

Operations: The company specializes in SoC semiconductors, primarily serving the display market in South Korea.

Insider Ownership: 14.9%

Anapass, Inc. recently turned profitable and is poised for substantial growth, with earnings expected to increase by 115.5% annually and revenue forecasted at a rate of 60.7% per year—both well above the South Korean market averages. However, shareholders have experienced dilution over the past year. The stock is currently trading at a 40.5% discount to its estimated fair value, highlighting potential undervaluation despite these growth prospects.

KOSDAQ:A123860 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Key Takeaways

