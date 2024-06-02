KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 47% Earnings Growth

The South Korean stock market has recently experienced a downturn, with the KOSPI index declining over three consecutive sessions and showing signs of continued pressure. Amidst this backdrop, investors might consider the resilience and potential growth of companies with high insider ownership, which can signal strong confidence in the company's future from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SamyoungLtd (KOSE:A003720) 25% 30.4% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% S&S Tech (KOSDAQ:A101490) 21.6% 44.1% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33.1% 35.8% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 26.4% 48.1% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 34.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 19.8% 76.8% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 78.1% Devsisters (KOSDAQ:A194480) 27.2% 73.5% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 118.2%

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Dongwha Enterprise Co., Ltd is a South Korean company specializing in the manufacture and sale of wood materials, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩768.46 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of wood materials in South Korea.

Insider Ownership: 16.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 93.3% p.a.

Dongwha Enterprise Co., Ltd, despite recent struggles with a net loss reduction from KRW 11.49 billion to KRW 9.81 billion in Q1 2024, shows potential for recovery. The company's sales have increased significantly, and it is trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value. With expectations of becoming profitable within three years and forecasted revenue growth outpacing the Korean market, Dongwha could appeal to investors looking for growth opportunities with high insider ownership, although its debt is poorly covered by operating cash flow and projected return on equity remains low.

KOSDAQ:A025900 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: HANA Micron Inc. specializes in semiconductor back-end process packaging solutions, operating primarily in South Korea, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩1.00 trillion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from semiconductor back-end process packaging solutions.

Insider Ownership: 19.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 76.8% p.a.

HANA Micron, amidst a challenging financial phase with significant revenue growth yet a recent shift to net losses, remains an intriguing prospect in South Korea's high insider ownership landscape. The company's aggressive revenue forecasts suggest robust future growth, potentially outstripping market averages significantly. However, recent earnings have underperformed, and the firm has experienced shareholder dilution through a substantial equity offering. This juxtaposition of high growth potential against current financial setbacks paints a complex picture for investors considering HANA Micron.

KOSDAQ:A067310 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zeus Co., Ltd. operates in South Korea and globally, offering comprehensive solutions in semiconductors, robotics, and displays with a market capitalization of approximately ₩538.76 billion.

Operations: The firm's operational revenues are derived from its comprehensive offerings in semiconductors, robotics, and display solutions.

Insider Ownership: 25.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 47.7% p.a.

Zeus Co., Ltd. in South Korea, showcases substantial growth with its recent earnings skyrocketing and a significant share repurchase plan aimed at stock price stabilization and shareholder value enhancement. While the company's revenue dipped slightly from the previous year, its net income saw a very large increase. Forecasted to grow earnings by 47.73% annually, ZeusLtd is positioned above market expectations despite some concerns over profit margins and shareholder dilution from the past year.

KOSDAQ:A079370 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

