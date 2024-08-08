KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has dropped 7.3%, and it is down 3.7% over the past year, although earnings are forecast to grow by 28% annually. In this context, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be crucial as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the business and may offer resilience in fluctuating markets.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.5% 35% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.2% 36.4% Bioneer (KOSDAQ:A064550) 17.5% 89.7% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 29.6% 58.7% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 36.6% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 17.4% 97.4% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 122.7% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Click here to see the full list of 85 stocks from our Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Seegene, Inc. manufactures and sells molecular diagnostics products worldwide and has a market cap of ₩1.29 trillion.

Operations: Seegene's revenue from diagnostic kits and equipment is ₩367.27 billion.

Insider Ownership: 35.7%

Seegene, a growth company with high insider ownership in South Korea, is expected to become profitable within the next three years and has forecasted earnings growth of 129.15% annually. Despite a recent net loss of KRW 2.08 million for Q1 2024, its revenue is projected to grow at 13.1% per year, outpacing the market's average. The company has extended its buyback plan until July 2025 and trades at good value relative to peers and industry standards.

KOSDAQ:A096530 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CLASSYS Inc. is a global provider of medical aesthetics devices with a market cap of ₩3.16 trillion.

Operations: CLASSYS Inc. generates revenue of ₩191.53 billion from its Surgical & Medical Equipment segment.

Insider Ownership: 10.1%

CLASSYS, with substantial insider ownership, has shown strong earnings growth of 25.9% annually over the past five years and is forecasted to grow revenue by 21.6% per year, outpacing the South Korean market. Despite high share price volatility recently, the stock trades at a discount of 26.4% below its estimated fair value. Earnings are expected to grow significantly over the next three years, supported by a high forecasted return on equity of 28.4%.

KOSDAQ:A214150 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: ABL Bio Inc. is a biotech research company specializing in the development of therapeutic drugs for immuno-oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, with a market cap of ₩1.44 trillion.

Operations: ABL Bio Inc. generates revenue primarily from its biotechnology startups segment, amounting to ₩33.10 billion.

Insider Ownership: 30.6%

ABL Bio, with significant insider ownership, is forecasted to achieve profitability within three years and expects revenue growth of 31.2% annually, surpassing the South Korean market average. Despite recent share price volatility, analysts predict a 21.7% increase in stock value. The company recently completed a private placement worth KRW 139.99 billion involving major investors like Korea Development Bank and Atinum Growth Fund, indicating strong institutional interest and financial backing for future growth initiatives.

KOSDAQ:A298380 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Unlock our comprehensive list of 85 Fast Growing KRX Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking here.

