KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In July 2024

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 55 points or 2 percent in that span. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,765-point plateau and it's likely to hold steady in that neighborhood on Tuesday. In such a dynamic environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique investment opportunities due to their potential for robust performance and alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 73.1% Fine M-TecLTD (KOSDAQ:A441270) 17.1% 36.4% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 18.1% 72.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 29.8% 58.7% Park Systems (KOSDAQ:A140860) 33% 36.6% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 105% INTEKPLUS (KOSDAQ:A064290) 16.3% 77.4% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 122.7% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 20% 97.4% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zeus Co., Ltd. offers semiconductor, robot, and display total solutions both in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩432.69 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are comprised of ₩22.95 billion from Valve and ₩436.69 billion from the Equipment Division.

Insider Ownership: 33.3%

Zeus Ltd. reported strong first-quarter earnings with net income rising to KRW 4.95 billion from KRW 244.14 million a year ago, despite a drop in sales to KRW 7.65 billion from KRW 10.27 billion. Earnings per share improved significantly, reaching KRW 160 from KRW 24 last year. Although profit margins decreased to 3.7%, the company's annual earnings are forecasted to grow at an impressive rate of approximately 47.73% per year, outpacing the market's growth rate of around 29%.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A079370 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc., a bio company with a market cap of ₩15.86 trillion, focuses on developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Operations: ALTEOGEN's revenue segments include long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

ALTEOGEN Inc. has recently received MFDS approval for its new drug Tergase®, marking a significant milestone as it transitions to a commercial-stage company. The company's earnings are forecasted to grow at 73.1% annually, significantly outpacing the market's 29.4%. Despite high share price volatility, ALTEOGEN is trading at 69.9% below its estimated fair value and has substantial insider ownership, enhancing investor confidence in its growth potential and strategic direction.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. provides custom manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.84 trillion.

Operations: ST Pharm Co., Ltd. generates revenue from raw drug manufacturing (₩251.86 billion) and clinical trial site consignment research institute services (₩34.40 billion).

Insider Ownership: 12.8%

ST Pharm Ltd. is expected to see its earnings grow at 33.6% annually, outpacing the South Korean market's 29.4%. Despite a highly volatile share price and significant shareholder dilution over the past year, it trades at 60.3% below its estimated fair value. Recent events include an extraordinary shareholders meeting and upcoming Q2 earnings release on July 25, 2024, which may provide further insight into its performance trajectory and strategic initiatives.

KOSDAQ:A237690 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

