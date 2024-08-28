KRX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Growing Earnings Up To 99%

The South Korean market has remained flat over the past year, with the Utilities sector gaining 11% in the last week. In this environment, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be crucial as these stocks often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the business and potential for significant earnings growth.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In South Korea

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.5% 35.6% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 52.1% Bioneer (KOSDAQ:A064550) 17.5% 89.7% Global Tax Free (KOSDAQ:A204620) 20.9% 78.5% ALTEOGEN (KOSDAQ:A196170) 26.6% 99.5% Oscotec (KOSDAQ:A039200) 26.3% 114.7% Vuno (KOSDAQ:A338220) 19.5% 110.9% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 21.3% 97.4% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 122.7% Techwing (KOSDAQ:A089030) 18.7% 77.8%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zeus Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: A079370) offers semiconductor, robot, and display total solutions in South Korea and internationally with a market cap of ₩458.74 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments include Valve with ₩23.67 billion and Equipment Division with ₩467.14 billion.

Insider Ownership: 33.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 44.2% p.a.

Zeus Ltd. has demonstrated significant growth, with second-quarter sales increasing to KRW 130.80 billion from KRW 95.13 billion a year ago and net income rising to KRW 6.79 million from a loss of KRW 1.76 million. The company’s earnings are forecast to grow at an impressive rate of 44.19% annually, outpacing the market average of 28.8%. Despite recent volatility in share price and past shareholder dilution, Zeus Ltd.'s revenue is expected to grow faster than the South Korean market at 15.4% per year.

KOSDAQ:A079370 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ALTEOGEN Inc., a bio company with a market cap of ₩16.60 billion, focuses on developing long-acting biobetters, proprietary antibody-drug conjugates, and antibody biosimilars.

Operations: The company's revenue segment is primarily derived from Biotechnology, amounting to ₩90.79 million.

Insider Ownership: 26.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 99.5% p.a.

ALTEOGEN Inc. is forecast to become profitable within three years, with revenue expected to grow at 64.2% annually, significantly outpacing the South Korean market's average growth rate of 10.6%. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a highly volatile share price over the past three months, it trades at 75.7% below its estimated fair value. The recent MFDS approval of Tergase® marks a pivotal milestone as ALTEOGEN transitions into a commercial-stage company with promising product applications in various medical fields.

KOSDAQ:A196170 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HYBE Co., Ltd. operates in music production, publishing, and artist development and management with a market cap of ₩7.38 trillion.

Operations: HYBE's revenue segments include Label with ₩1.28 trillion, Platform with ₩361.12 million, and Solution with ₩1.24 trillion.

Insider Ownership: 32.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 42.5% p.a.

HYBE Co., Ltd. has substantial insider ownership and is expected to see significant annual profit growth of 42.47% over the next three years, outpacing the South Korean market's average. Despite recent earnings showing a decline in net income from KRW 117,339 million to KRW 14,592.95 million year-over-year for Q2 2024 due to one-off items, it trades at 22.4% below its estimated fair value with analysts forecasting a potential stock price increase of 45.3%.

KOSE:A352820 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

