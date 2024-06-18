Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.035

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.035 per share on the 7th of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.2%, which is below the average for the industry.

Krispy Kreme's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Despite not generating a profit, Krispy Kreme is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 7.9%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Krispy Kreme Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The payments haven't really changed that much since 3 years ago. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Krispy Kreme has grown earnings per share at 28% per year over the past five years. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer.

Krispy Kreme's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Krispy Kreme has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We don't think Krispy Kreme is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Krispy Kreme that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

