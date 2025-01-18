Is Kraft Heinz (KHC) the Cheap Value Stock to Invest in According to Warren Buffett?

We recently published a list of 10 Cheap Value Stocks to Invest in According to Warren Buffett. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) stands against other cheap value stocks to invest in according to Warren Buffett.

Has Warren Buffett given up on stocks amid overstretched valuations? That’s the big question, as the “Oracle of Omaha” has been a net seller in recent months. Buffett and his top advisors, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, have sold $166.2 billion, more stock than they have bought over the last eight reported quarters.

The selloff spree has seen Berkshire Hathaway’s cash pile swell to over $325 billion, with more than $288 billion invested in Treasuries. The adjustments come amid growing concerns that the stock market has become pricey, making it difficult to find anything of value to buy at discounted valuations.

Some of the selloffs also came amid concerns that corporate income taxes would climb with the continuation of a democrat administration. However, that is not expected to happen with Republicans controlling both houses of Congress and Donald Trump at the helm.

READ ALSO: 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy for 2025 and Billionaire Israel Englander’s Top 10 Stock Picks Heading Into 2025.

While Buffett has been a net seller in recent months, the actions point to the billionaire investor accumulating capital to pursue cheap stocks once the current correction ends. An optimist in his own right, Buffett has always insisted that even the worst recessions are only temporary and investors can find silver linings at depressed valuations.

While the stock market is still on an upswing, a fantastic buy opportunity should emerge when stock prices fall, according to the billionaire investor.

“[I]n the early 1980s, the time to buy stocks was when inflation raged and the economy was in the tank,” he explained. “In short, bad news is an investor’s best friend. It lets you buy a slice of America’s future at a marked-down price,” Buffett said.

Warren Buffett, “the Oracle of Omaha,” will go down in history as one of the most effective and successful value investors of all time. In the six decades that he has graced the ups and downs of Wall Street, his investment and holding company Berkshire Hathaway has cumulatively gained 5,500,000%. The fact that the investment firm is up by about 115% over the past five years affirms why Buffett is still a force to reckon with.

Nevertheless, the billionaire investor known for a value investing strategy that focuses on buying undervalued securities and holding them long-term appears to be slowly exiting the active investing fray. The 94-year billionaire investor has already named his middle son, Howard Buffett, his successor. Howie is tasked with steering the multibillion-dollar conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway as a non-executive chairman.

Story Continues