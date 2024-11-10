Kraft Heinz Insiders Sold US$2.8m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more beneficial than knowing whether they are selling, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Kraft Heinz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Pedro Navio is the biggest insider sale of Kraft Heinz shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$33.00. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Kraft Heinz didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Kraft Heinz Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Kraft Heinz shares. In total, insider Pedro Navio sold US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kraft Heinz insiders own about US$115m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kraft Heinz Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Kraft Heinz that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

