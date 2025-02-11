Is The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) the Best Chocolate Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of 12 Best Chocolate Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) stands against other best chocolate stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

According to a National Confectioners Association (NCA) survey, 95% of customers use chocolate and candies to celebrate the winter holidays. Sales of holiday confections hit $7 billion in 2023 and are predicted to increase by 3% in 2024. While 72% of Americans prefer chocolate or candies in stockings over gum, 56% of adults prefer giving and getting chocolate over wine. Sixty-four percent feed themselves more sweets, 60% bake holiday treats, and 70% use candy.

As per NCA CEO John Downs:

“Chocolate and candy are essential parts of the winter holidays.”

According to Global Market Insights, in 2024, the global chocolate industry was estimated to be worth $125 billion. From 2025 to 2034, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 3.3%. Consumer desire for indulgent products, premium offers, and health-conscious alternatives like dark and organic chocolate drives the global market.

There are a number of noteworthy trends in the chocolate industry, including customers’ growing preference for artisanal and premium chocolates. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that the world consumed 5.05 billion metric tons of cocoa in 2022-2023, showing a rise in demand for high-end chocolate goods.

A few massive global companies control a large portion of the manufacture and distribution of chocolate and associated candies. The Mars family is the private owner of Mars, the biggest manufacturer of chocolate products and the company behind popular chocolates like Snickers and M&Ms.

Investors have found chocolate stocks to be an appealing investment since they have experienced financial gains. As of February 7, 2025, the broader market’s cocoa industry returned 86.69% in one year, 56.15% over three years, 28.19% over five years, and 13.71% over ten years.

According to the World Bank, concerns about new supply caused cocoa prices to rise again. In December, the price of cocoa increased by 30%, reaching an average of almost $10 per kilogram. Strong seasonal demand combined with worries about the unfavorable weather in West Africa caused this dramatic spike. According to estimates, the world’s cocoa production decreased by 14% during the 2023-24 season, from 4.9 million metric tons in 2022-2023 to 4.2 mmt. The main cause of this fall is the decreased production in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, which together account for around 60% of global cocoa production. As per the World Bank, the 2024-25 season is anticipated to see an improvement in supply conditions, especially in Côte d’Ivoire, where favorable weather across important growing regions could increase production by as much as 17 percent. Prices are expected to drop by about 13 percent in 2025 and another 2 percent in 2026 as more supplies hit the market, following an anticipated doubling in 2024. However, there is a considerable upside risk to prices because of the possible recurrence of unfavorable weather in West Africa.

Story Continues