KPMG closes in on setting up a US law firm — a first for the Big 4

An Arizona judicial committee recommended that KPMG receive a unique state license allowing it to practice law. Charles Platiau/Reuters

The US law market is largely closed to Big Four firms because of rules about legal independence.

KPMG is close to changing that by securing a unique license in Arizona to practice law.

A legal expert told BI that traditional law firms shouldn't feel threatened by the move.

KPMG is one step closer to becoming the first Big Four firm to set up a legal division in the US.

On Tuesday, an Arizona judicial committee unanimously recommended that the state Supreme Court approve KPMG US's application for a unique state license that would allow it to practice law.

If approved, the firm will establish KPMG Law US as an alternative business structure, or ABS. The Arizona Supreme Court told BI it would weigh the decision on January 28.

Arizona began its ABS program in 2021, scrapping a rule that prevents nonlegal ownership of law firms.

The rule, set by the American Bar Association, allows only licensed lawyers to own or invest in law firms, in an effort to prevent conflicting interests.

It has held back the Big Four professional-services firms — KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC — from establishing legal divisions in the US as they have done in other key markets.

Practicing law in the US "is something that no Big Four network firm can currently do," Christian Athanasoulas, a partner in KPMG's tax division and US head of tax services, told BI.

The firm does provide business advice to legal clients in the US, he said, but does "not interpret and apply legal standards to legal questions."

Athanasoulas said that advances in technology and the growing demand for alternative legal services made it the right time to establish KPMG Law US, adding that the firm was "excited by the opportunity" that Arizona's regulatory change presented.

"Pending approval, this innovation would differentiate KPMG Law US both in the legal and the consulting markets," he said.

KPMG Law already provides legal services in more than 80 jurisdictions globally. Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The firm aims to focus primarily on large-scale, process-driven work, such as volume contracting, remediation exercises, and M&A-driven harmonization of contracts.

KPMG would position itself as complementing the services of traditional law firms rather than competing with them. Athanasoulas told BI that it wouldn't work on complex commercial transactions, trademark disputes, and other areas that are "core capabilities of traditional law firms."

What it would have over competitors is the ability to harness KPMG's global suite of services.

"We see opportunities in the market to provide these required tasks, at scale, with better controls and more standardized outcomes than some existing market participants currently provide," Athanasoulas said.

