KPMG closes in on setting up a US law firm — a first for the Big 4

-
The US law market is largely closed to Big Four firms because of rules about legal independence.
-
KPMG is close to changing that by securing a unique license in Arizona to practice law.
-
A legal expert told BI that traditional law firms shouldn't feel threatened by the move.
KPMG is one step closer to becoming the first Big Four firm to set up a legal division in the US.
On Tuesday, an Arizona judicial committee unanimously recommended that the state Supreme Court approve KPMG US's application for a unique state license that would allow it to practice law.
If approved, the firm will establish KPMG Law US as an alternative business structure, or ABS. The Arizona Supreme Court told BI it would weigh the decision on January 28.
Arizona began its ABS program in 2021, scrapping a rule that prevents nonlegal ownership of law firms.
The rule, set by the American Bar Association, allows only licensed lawyers to own or invest in law firms, in an effort to prevent conflicting interests.
It has held back the Big Four professional-services firms — KPMG, Deloitte, EY, and PwC — from establishing legal divisions in the US as they have done in other key markets.
Practicing law in the US "is something that no Big Four network firm can currently do," Christian Athanasoulas, a partner in KPMG's tax division and US head of tax services, told BI.
The firm does provide business advice to legal clients in the US, he said, but does "not interpret and apply legal standards to legal questions."
Athanasoulas said that advances in technology and the growing demand for alternative legal services made it the right time to establish KPMG Law US, adding that the firm was "excited by the opportunity" that Arizona's regulatory change presented.
"Pending approval, this innovation would differentiate KPMG Law US both in the legal and the consulting markets," he said.
The firm aims to focus primarily on large-scale, process-driven work, such as volume contracting, remediation exercises, and M&A-driven harmonization of contracts.
KPMG would position itself as complementing the services of traditional law firms rather than competing with them. Athanasoulas told BI that it wouldn't work on complex commercial transactions, trademark disputes, and other areas that are "core capabilities of traditional law firms."
What it would have over competitors is the ability to harness KPMG's global suite of services.
"We see opportunities in the market to provide these required tasks, at scale, with better controls and more standardized outcomes than some existing market participants currently provide," Athanasoulas said.
Its work could extend nationally, depending on individual states' rules.
KPMG is already a major player in the global legal landscape, providing legal services in more than 80 jurisdictions. In the latest financial year, the tax and legal division was KPMG's fastest-growing function, expanding by almost 10%.
The Big 4 and the US legal landscape
The pending approval of KPMG Law US's ABS status raises questions about whether the other firms will follow suit and whether that would change the US legal market.
The Arizona Supreme Court said in 2020 that the ABS program "could transform the public's access to legal services."
"If the rules stand in the way of making those services available, the rules should change," the court said.
More than 100 firms have since been approved to practice law under the program. Advocates for the Arizona ABS program say it deepens competition, lowers prices, and facilitates easier access to justice.
Utah is running a similar pilot program, and there are exceptions in Washington, DC, that allow nonlawyers to hold minority stakes in a law firm. But other states haven't followed suit.
"The most frequently stated concerns are that nonlawyer ownership or investment will create conflicts or low-quality work because of profit motivations," Brad Blickstein, the CEO of Blickstein Group, a legal-industry consultancy, told BI.
KPMG said that any new firm would be governed by the same high ethical standards that apply to other law firms and that there would be no crossover between legal-services clients and audit clients.
Blickstein said legal experts had for several years predicted that the Big Four would move into the US law market. He argued that while they may take some work over time, traditional law firms shouldn't feel threatened.
"KPMG is somewhat limited in what it can do as an Arizona law firm, and even in markets like the UK where they have free rein, the Big Four has not put too many law firms out of business," he said.
"I continue to believe that the Big Four will eventually have a meaningful — but not existential — impact on US law firms and legal departments," Blickstein added. "This is a step in that direction, but only a step."
Read the original article on Business Insider