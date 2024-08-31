KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.01

KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 4th of October. This makes the dividend yield 1.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, KPJ Healthcare Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 55% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.06 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.031. The dividend has shrunk at around 6.4% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. KPJ Healthcare Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for KPJ Healthcare Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is KPJ Healthcare Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

