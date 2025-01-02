Is Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) Trading At A 33% Discount?

Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kotra Industries Berhad fair value estimate is RM6.63
-
Kotra Industries Berhad's RM4.44 share price signals that it might be 33% undervalued
-
Analyst price target for KOTRA is RM4.81 which is 27% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
View our latest analysis for Kotra Industries Berhad
Is Kotra Industries Berhad Fairly Valued?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM10.4m
|
RM47.6m
|
RM49.0m
|
RM50.6m
|
RM52.3m
|
RM54.1m
|
RM56.0m
|
RM58.0m
|
RM60.0m
|
RM62.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 3.10%
|
Est @ 3.25%
|
Est @ 3.35%
|
Est @ 3.42%
|
Est @ 3.47%
|
Est @ 3.50%
|
Est @ 3.52%
|
Est @ 3.54%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%
|
RM9.6
|
RM40.8
|
RM38.9
|
RM37.2
|
RM35.5
|
RM34.0
|
RM32.6
|
RM31.2
|
RM29.9
|
RM28.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM318m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM62m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.0%– 3.6%) = RM1.4b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM1.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= RM665m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM983m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM4.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kotra Industries Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Kotra Industries Berhad
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
-
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Kotra Industries Berhad, there are three relevant factors you should consider:
-
Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kotra Industries Berhad (including 1 which can't be ignored) .
-
Future Earnings: How does KOTRA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.