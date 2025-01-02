Is Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) Trading At A 33% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kotra Industries Berhad fair value estimate is RM6.63

Kotra Industries Berhad's RM4.44 share price signals that it might be 33% undervalued

Analyst price target for KOTRA is RM4.81 which is 27% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Kotra Industries Berhad Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM10.4m RM47.6m RM49.0m RM50.6m RM52.3m RM54.1m RM56.0m RM58.0m RM60.0m RM62.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.10% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 3.35% Est @ 3.42% Est @ 3.47% Est @ 3.50% Est @ 3.52% Est @ 3.54% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% RM9.6 RM40.8 RM38.9 RM37.2 RM35.5 RM34.0 RM32.6 RM31.2 RM29.9 RM28.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM318m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

