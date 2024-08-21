Kotra Industries Berhad Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Kotra Industries Berhad (KLSE:KOTRA), which a week ago released some disappointing yearly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Kotra Industries Berhad missed earnings this time around, with RM227m revenue coming in 7.4% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.30 also fell short of expectations by 11%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Kotra Industries Berhad after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Kotra Industries Berhad's three analysts is for revenues of RM258.6m in 2025. This would reflect a notable 14% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 17% to RM0.35. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM261.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.36 in 2025. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The average price target fell 7.6% to RM4.45, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kotra Industries Berhad at RM5.35 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM3.70. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Kotra Industries Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2025 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kotra Industries Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Kotra Industries Berhad's future valuation.

