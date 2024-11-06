Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Positioned for Growth in the Oversold Energy Sector?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Oversold Energy Stocks To Buy Now In this article, we are going to take a look at where Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) stands against other oversold energy stocks to buy now.
Amrita Sen, Founder and Director of Research at Energy Aspects, a global data & intelligence provider for energy commodity and macro markets, on October 14, shared her insights on the current state of the energy market. According to Sen the prices of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and ICE Brent have remained relatively on the lower side despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which is surprising because in the past, in a situation like this, oil would jump over $100 per barrel. Sen notes that the market is waiting to see how the situation in Iran and Israel pans out. Looking ahead to the future the market is expecting a surplus in 2025, which is driving the bearish sentiment.
However, Sen warns that the industry’s inventory levels are low, and if a significant event were to occur, such as an attack on Iranian energy infrastructure, there could be a lot of volatility ahead. She notes that many traders are trading via options, which could lead to significant price movements if they are forced to cover their positions in the futures market. This could lead to a rapid increase in prices, as traders scramble to cover their short positions, which could lead to a significant increase in prices.
Regarding the supply side, Sen notes that production in the United States has been flat this year, despite the expectation of 1-1.5 million barrels of growth. She attributes this to the fact that the industry is running out of acreage and that the biggest and mid-sized companies are unable to grow regardless of price. The Saudis have been warning other producers to stick to their allotted production limits and that if they don’t stick to their allotted production limits, they can produce a whole lot more oil. However, Sen notes that this is not a threat to flood the market, but rather a message to those who are not complying with their production limits. The Saudis want to ensure that everyone is working together to maintain a stable market, rather than trying to gain a competitive advantage. Sen acknowledges that the sanctions against Russia were never designed to lose Russian oil but it was designed to reduce the revenue going into Russia. The Russian oil is now redirected to China and India and that is why the market is jaded.
The current energy market dynamics are characterized by complex geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and shifting demand. As the situation within the Middle East continues to unfold, markets can face significant volatility and price swings.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 oversold energy stocks to buy now, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find energy stocks that have fallen significantly on a YTD basis and have a forward P/E of less than 20, as of November 5. We then narrowed our choices to 10 stocks according to their hedge fund sentiment, which was taken from our database of 912 elite hedge funds as of Q2 of 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment, as of the second quarter.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 25
Forward P/E Ratio as of November 5: 3.68
YTD Performance as of November 5: -45.16%
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is a US-based exploration and production company, focusing on deepwater discoveries in emerging offshore areas such as West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.
In Q3, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) achieved net production of approximately 65,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. With successful project completions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Equatorial Guinea, and Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, the company is on track to reach its year-end production goal of around 90,000 boepd. As these projects ramp up, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) expects to significantly reduce capital expenditure (CapEx), lowering from $210 million in Q3 to approximately $100 million in Q4. This decrease in CapEx will likely improve the company’s cost structure, potentially enhancing cash flows as production increases.
In September, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) successfully issued $500 million in new Senior Notes due 2031, which refinanced near-term debt maturities. This strategic refinancing reduces the debt burden for 2026, 2027, and 2028, effectively extending the company’s debt profile and reducing near-term financial pressures. Additionally, the company increased its Reserve Based Lending Facility (RBL) by $145 million, reaching the full $1.35 billion borrowing base. With available liquidity of around $715 million, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is well-positioned to maintain financial flexibility and focus on growth initiatives.
Overall, KOS ranks 6th on our list of oversold energy stocks to buy now. While we acknowledge the potential of KOS to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than KOS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.