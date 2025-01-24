Koninklijke KPN (AMS:KPN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Koninklijke KPN (AMS:KPN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Koninklijke KPN, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €1.4b ÷ (€12b - €2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Koninklijke KPN has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Telecom industry.

ENXTAM:KPN Return on Capital Employed January 24th 2025

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Koninklijke KPN compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Koninklijke KPN .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Koninklijke KPN's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 22% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Koninklijke KPN's ROCE

To bring it all together, Koninklijke KPN has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 79% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Koninklijke KPN that we think you should be aware of.

