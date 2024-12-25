Is Koninklijke BAM Groep nv's (AMS:BAMNB) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

In This Article:
Most readers would already be aware that Koninklijke BAM Groep's (AMS:BAMNB) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Koninklijke BAM Groep's ROE.
ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.
How Is ROE Calculated?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Koninklijke BAM Groep is:
18% = €170m ÷ €945m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.18.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
A Side By Side comparison of Koninklijke BAM Groep's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE
To begin with, Koninklijke BAM Groep seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Koninklijke BAM Groep's significant 62% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Koninklijke BAM Groep's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is BAMNB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BAMNB is currently mispriced by the market.
Is Koninklijke BAM Groep Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
The three-year median payout ratio for Koninklijke BAM Groep is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. So it seems that Koninklijke BAM Groep is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.
Additionally, Koninklijke BAM Groep has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 41% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.
Conclusion
On the whole, we feel that Koninklijke BAM Groep's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
