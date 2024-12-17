Kongsberg Automotive Leads This Trio Of Noteworthy Penny Stocks

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by interest rate adjustments and economic fluctuations, investors are keenly observing sectors that demonstrate resilience and potential. Penny stocks, often seen as relics of past trading eras, continue to offer intriguing opportunities for those seeking growth at lower price points. When these smaller or newer companies boast strong financials and solid fundamentals, they can present significant upside potential without many of the risks typically associated with this market segment.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.51 MYR2.54B ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.755 A$138.53M ★★★★☆☆ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.43 MYR1.2B ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.895 MYR297.09M ★★★★★★ ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.12 £798.74M ★★★★★★ Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$4.00 HK$44.05B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.55 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ Tristel (AIM:TSTL) £3.775 £180.04M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.85 HK$539.57M ★★★★★★ Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB) £3.54 £67.51M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 5,740 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Kongsberg Automotive ASA develops, manufactures, and sells products to the automotive industry worldwide, with a market cap of NOK1.55 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue across several regions, with €360.5 million from Europe, €281 million from North America, €125 million from Asia, and €43.3 million from South America.

Market Cap: NOK1.55B

Kongsberg Automotive ASA, while unprofitable, maintains a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 25.2% and has a cash runway exceeding three years due to positive free cash flow growth. Despite its financial challenges, Kongsberg secured significant contracts worth over €45.5 million in lifetime revenue for EV and ICE components, indicating potential future revenue streams. However, recent earnings reported declining sales from €220.6 million to €181.6 million year-over-year for Q3 2024 and a net loss of €8.3 million compared to previous profits, highlighting ongoing profitability issues amidst revised lower guidance for the full year 2024 revenues and EBIT expectations.