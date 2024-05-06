Komax Holding AG's (VTX:KOMN) largest shareholders are individual investors with 49% ownership, public companies own 25%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Komax Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

49% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

21% of Komax Holding is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 49% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 25% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Komax Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Komax Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Komax Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Komax Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Komax Holding. Metall Zug AG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.7% and 3.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Komax Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Komax Holding AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF825m, and insiders have CHF35m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 49% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 25% of the Komax Holding shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Komax Holding you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

