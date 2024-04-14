Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.7% Yield

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Komax Holding's shares on or after the 19th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF03.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF3.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Komax Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of CHF0180.00. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Komax Holding's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Komax Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Komax Holding's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Komax Holding's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.7% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Komax Holding's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Komax Holding worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Komax Holding is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Komax Holding and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

