Kohl’s Retail Experts: Here Are 9 Insider Secrets You Should Know

Specializing in apparel, home goods, furniture, beauty products and more, Kohl’s is more than a one-stop shop for your everyday needs. The retailer carries a variety of national and exclusive brands, and offers a multitude of savings opportunities and a streamlined shopping experience for its customers.

But even the most seasoned Kohl’s shoppers might not know all of the best ways to optimize their shopping experiences or maximize their savings. GOBankingRates spoke with retail industry experts with in-depth knowledge of Kohl’s and the way the retailer works to help you make the most out of your next shopping trip.

Here’s what they said.

Kohl’s Cash Isn’t Just About Saving Money

You’ve probably heard of Kohl’s Cash. You might even use the program to save money. But did you know that the program exists to drive sales more than it does to maximize your savings?

Here’s what Max Williams, founder of HeroBot and someone with extensive interactions with industry insiders, suppliers and fellow retailers, had to say about this program.

“One of Kohl’s most iconic promotions is its Kohl’s Cash program, which offers customers cashback coupons based on their purchase totals,” Williams said. “However, what many shoppers may not realize is that Kohl’s Cash is strategically designed to drive repeat business.”

Kohl’s has even gotten the timing of redeeming Kohl’s Cash down to an art.

“The redemption window for Kohl’s Cash often coincides with slower sales periods, incentivizing customers to return to the store to redeem their coupons, thereby boosting sales during typically quieter times,” Williams said.

You Can Save More With Mystery Savings

Industry expert Mia Anderson — who’s also the founder of ChicSew — offered another insider secret about Kohl’s, and that’s about the retailer’s mystery savings.

“Kohl’s frequently sends Mystery Savings offers via email to its loyal customers or the Kohl’s mobile app,” she said. “These mystery discounts range from 20% up to 40% and even more on your entire purchase. Keep an eye out for these offers to get significant discounts.”

Kohl’s Charge Card Is More Than a Credit Card

The Kohl’s Charge Card might seem like any other retailer credit card at first, but it works a little differently from most. Not only does it offer cardholders exclusive discounts and rewards, but these savings opportunities can be rather substantial.

“What sets Kohl’s Charge apart from other retail credit cards is its generous discounts and frequent promotions, making it a valuable tool for savvy shoppers,” Williams said.

But it’s not just that. This card takes things one step further by using data analytics to make personalized offers and recommendations for you, according to Williams. This is with the goal of driving customer loyalty and improving your shopping experience.

Returns Are Easy

Unlike some retailers, Kohl’s makes it easy to exchange or return items you don’t want. According to Anderson, you can also receive store credit for many of your purchases — even if you don’t have proof of purchase.

It’s All About Location

You might think your local Kohl’s is conveniently located, but it’s by design, not chance. The same goes for the interior layout, which is optimized to maximize foot traffic and sales.

“One lesser-known fact is that Kohl’s often strategically places its stores near major highways and shopping centers, making them easily accessible to customers,” Williams said. “Moreover, Kohl’s utilizes a racetrack store layout, which encourages customers to navigate through different departments, increasing the likelihood of impulse purchases and cross-selling opportunities.”

Save Even More With Yes2You Rewards

“Kohl’s rewards program, Yes2You Rewards, provides extra perks to frequent shoppers,” Anderson said. “For every dollar spent by members, they earn points which can then be converted to Kohl’s cash.”

Members also get additional rewards — like exclusive offers and gifts — when it’s their birthday. So, if you’re already shopping at the retailer, it’s worth going on your birthday for some extra savings.

You Can Find a Lot of Private Labels

Kohl’s does carry national brands, but it also has an impressive array of private-label goods. The retailer also has exclusive partnerships with various designer brands to offer you affordable goods of the same quality you’d find at other retailers.

“From Sonoma Goods for Life to Lauren Conrad and Vera Wang, Kohl’s offers a diverse range of affordable yet stylish options that appeal to a broad customer base,” Williams said. “These exclusive partnerships set Kohl’s apart from competitors and drive customer loyalty by offering unique products not found elsewhere.”

The Clearance Section Isn’t So Random

If you’ve ever shopped at a retailer’s clearance section, you’ve likely thought the options there were random. But at Kohl’s, this isn’t the case.

“Kohl’s is known for its strategic clearance timing,” Anderson said. “They regularly update their clearance racks and offer deep discounts on overstocked or seasonal merchandise. During clearance sales, it is possible to find quality fashion items at a fraction of their original price by shopping strategically.”

Kohl’s Has a Commitment to Philanthropy

Kohl’s is more than just a retailer — the company also has a strong focus on philanthropy and charity.

“Beyond its retail operations, Kohl’s is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through philanthropic initiatives and corporate social responsibility programs,” Williams said. “Through partnerships with organizations like Kohl’s Cares and the Kohl’s Volunteer Program, the company empowers associates to make a positive impact through volunteerism and charitable giving.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kohl’s Retail Experts: Here Are 9 Insider Secrets You Should Know