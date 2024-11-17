Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): A Bear Case Theory

We came across a bearish thesis on Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) on wallstreetbets Subreddit Page by Tree_640. In this article, we will summarize the bears’ thesis on KSS. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)'s share was trading at $18.26 as of Nov 12th. KSS’s trailing and forward P/E were 7.33 and 8.38 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

Kohl's, once a staple of the retail world known for offering everything from blenders to socks in one convenient trip, is rapidly losing its relevance in the face of the digital age. Amazon, with its vast e-commerce empire and lightning-fast delivery, has completely transformed the retail landscape. Kohl’s, attempting to keep pace, has partnered with Amazon by allowing in-store returns, but this strategy seems more like inviting a predator into the store rather than a true competitive advantage. Kohl's, once a strong player, now finds itself lagging behind in a rapidly evolving market.

Kohl’s in-store experience doesn’t help matters either. Its stores, designed like a maze of disorganized discount racks, force customers into what feels more like a treasure hunt than a smooth shopping trip. In comparison, competitors like Target have embraced sleek, organized layouts that make finding what you need a breeze. Kohl's, however, may have unwittingly created a training ground for future explorers, but this is hardly an effective retail strategy in the age of convenience.

Adding to Kohl's troubles is its convoluted approach to pricing. The company’s use of Kohl’s Cash, percentages off, and mystery discounts creates an environment that feels more like solving a puzzle than shopping. Consumers, as noted by Retail Dive, increasingly prefer simplicity in pricing, yet Kohl’s continues to complicate the process. Furthermore, Kohl’s fashion offerings are increasingly out of touch with current trends. While other retailers sprint to provide the latest styles, Kohl’s continues to showcase outdated designs that fail to excite. The clothing line has become synonymous with mediocrity, leaving shoppers with the distinct impression that the brand’s fashion sense peaked in the flip phone era.

Kohl’s stock performance reflects its broader struggles. Once trading near $80 per share in 2018, it has plummeted to a mere $18 today. The decline is compounded by a significant short interest, with over 30% of Kohl’s float sold short, signaling a lack of investor confidence in the company’s future. This suggests that many are betting on the company's continued misfortune, further deepening its woes.

